1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast Nominated for Outstanding Kids & Family Series in the 4th Annual Canadian Podcast Awards

1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast has been nominated for a 2021 Canadian Podcast Award in the Outstanding Kids and Family Series category. The podcast is hosted by the father/daughter team of Mike Belobradic and Amelia Belobradic.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CanPodAwards Orlando, FL, May 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- 1923 Main Street® announced today that it has been nominated for Podcamp Toronto’s second annual Canadian Podcast Awards celebrating outstanding podcasts produced by Canadian podcasters, editors, and producers.1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast is a weekly travel podcast hosted by the father and daughter team of Mike Belobradic and Amelia Belobradic. The podcast has become known for the fun and lively banter of its hosts, while sharing insights and information on everything to do with Disney travel from a unique perspective.“Nominees like 1923 Main Street exemplify the wealth of talent we have here in Canada and reflect the unique attitudes, opinions, ideas, values, and creativity of Canadians,” said John Leschinski, Chair of Podcamp Toronto. “We had over 500 entries this year from across the country -- it’s really an incredible achievement to be selected by your peers in the Canadian podcasting community.”"Amelia and I are honoured to be nominated for this Canadian Podcast Award," said Mike Belobradic, Co-host of 1923 Main Street. "We love doing the podcast every week and sharing our Disney travel advice and insights with our listeners. We definitely have the best listeners out there, and their feedback always helps to bring an extra level of energy to the show," added Mike. "They love that we don't agree on everything all the time."Winners will be announced online in June 2021.About 1923 Main Street: The Disney Travel Podcast1923 Main Street® is a Disney travel podcast hosted by the dad and daughter team of Mike Belobradic and Amelia Belobradic.The lively and energetic weekly podcast focuses on Disney travel topics ranging from resort hotels, to Disney dining, VIP experiences, special events, theme parks and more. Mike Belobradic brings to the show over 50 years of Disney travel experience (well over 100 Disney vacations), while 13-year-old Amelia brings a younger person's perspective with 10+ years of Disney travel (and nearly 30 Disney vacations). Together, this father/daughter team has plenty of lively debates and insightful commentary about everything to do with Disney travel.Website: https://1923MainStreet.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/1923mainstreetInstagram: https://instagram.com/1923mainstreetPinterest: https://pinterest.com/1923mainstreetFacebook: https://facebook.com/1923mainstreetAbout The Canadian Podcast AwardsThe Canadian Podcast Awards were established in 2018 by Podcamp Toronto to showcase the very best in Canadian on-demand digital audio production. The awards feature categories across topic areas such as documentary, politics, arts, and culture. Past winners include The BedPost, That’s How I Remember It, Minds of Madness, and The Inadequate Life.Find The Canadian Podcast Awards Online:Website: https://canpodawards.caFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanPodAwardsTwitter: https://twitter.com/CanPodAwards Contact Information 1923 Main Street

Mike Belobradic

416-317-7664



https://1923mainstreet.com



