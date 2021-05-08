AVTA Adds ABQ Buses to Its Growing Fleet of BYD Battery-Electric Buses

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513 Los Angeles, CA, May 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced that Antelope Valley Transit Authority, a longstanding customer and community partner, is growing its battery-electric fleet with the purchase of 10 K11M 60-foot articulated buses and six K7M 30-foot buses.AVTA, which serves northern Los Angeles County and portions of southern Kern County, was the first transit agency in North America to make the decision to go 100% battery-electric. Since then, AVTA has put 57 BYD zero-emission buses into revenue service.“BYD is proud to partner with AVTA as it shows transit agencies throughout California and the rest of the transportation industry how to transition from fossil fuels to zero-emission technology,” said Patrick Duan, BYD North America Senior Vice President. “These battery-electric buses will help keep Southern California’s air clean and at the same time provide customers with a quiet, comfortable ride.”The K7M seats 22, has a range of up to 150 miles, and can be fully charged in 2.5 to 3 hours. AVTA plans to use the nimble K7M on less-populated routes, saving its larger 40- and 60-foot buses for higher volume routes.AVTA is buying the K7Ms through a State of Georgia statewide contract, which benefits local governments and transit agencies through the convenience and competitive pricing of pre-established contracts. BYD has also been selected as a vendor for transit buses and motor coaches in statewide contracts for California and New Mexico.BYD’s 60-foot articulated transit bus is ideal for high-volume passenger operations, providing service with less noise and vibration. Depending on the configuration, the bus can accommodate up to 89 passengers. It has a range of up to 220 miles and can be fully charged in three to four hours.The K11Ms were originally to go to the Albuquerque, but will now be operating on the streets of the Antelope Valley.“We bought them because they are great buses,” said Macy Neshati, AVTA’s executive director and CEO. “We will take great pleasure in helping BYD prove that these are outstanding buses capable of providing years of reliable service like the balance of our BYD fleet.”There are more than 1,000 BYD battery-electric buses built or ordered for U.S. customers. Every American-built zero-emission BYD bus eliminates approximately 1,690 tons of CO2 over its 12-year lifespan, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.The buses come from BYD’s Coach & Bus factory in Lancaster, California, just a few miles from AVTA’s headquarters. BYD’s high quality zero-emission buses not only meet, but exceed, Federal Transit Administration “Buy America” requirements, incorporating more than 70% U.S. content.About BYDThe Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513 Contact Information BYD

