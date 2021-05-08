Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: Seniors Have an Average of 20 Different Medicare Supplement Insurers to Choose from

Americans turning 65 in 2021 have an average of 20 different Medicare insurance companies offering plans reports the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. Options range from a low of five insurers but most seniors have 20 or more insurers available offering Medigap coverage.

Los Angeles, CA, May 08, 2021 --(



"Choice is great but it can also be overwhelming," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). "Picking the best Medicare option today can be daunting. There are so many variables that literally can vary from one Zip Code to the next."



The Association gathered data regarding the number of Medicare Supplement insurance (Medigap) companies offering Plan G policies in major metropolitan areas across the U.S. Plan G is the most popular Medigap plan choice among individuals turning 65 and first eligible for Medicare.



The fewest options (five) were available in Manhattan. "In many metro areas like Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia and Phoenix, consumers had plans available from 20 or more different insurers. When we balanced out our examination, 20 insurance company choices was the average available."



While policy provisions from the various insurers tend to be uniform as mandated by government regulations, pricing is another matter. The Association's 2021 Medicare Supplement insurance Price Index revealed significant pricing differences for Medigap Plan G offerings. "For example, a male turning 65 in Chicago could pay as little as $127-monthly or as much as $257 depending on which insurance company they pick."



The Association offers an online directory listing Medicare insurance agents. The only independent, third party resource is free to use and completely private access for consumers to use. For more information visit the organization’s website at www.medicaresupp.org. Los Angeles, CA, May 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The 11,000 Americans turning 65 every day face multiple choices regarding their Medicare coverage. Those considering Medicare Supplement insurance in 2021 have an average of 20 different insurance companies to choose from."Choice is great but it can also be overwhelming," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). "Picking the best Medicare option today can be daunting. There are so many variables that literally can vary from one Zip Code to the next."The Association gathered data regarding the number of Medicare Supplement insurance (Medigap) companies offering Plan G policies in major metropolitan areas across the U.S. Plan G is the most popular Medigap plan choice among individuals turning 65 and first eligible for Medicare.The fewest options (five) were available in Manhattan. "In many metro areas like Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia and Phoenix, consumers had plans available from 20 or more different insurers. When we balanced out our examination, 20 insurance company choices was the average available."While policy provisions from the various insurers tend to be uniform as mandated by government regulations, pricing is another matter. The Association's 2021 Medicare Supplement insurance Price Index revealed significant pricing differences for Medigap Plan G offerings. "For example, a male turning 65 in Chicago could pay as little as $127-monthly or as much as $257 depending on which insurance company they pick."The Association offers an online directory listing Medicare insurance agents. The only independent, third party resource is free to use and completely private access for consumers to use. For more information visit the organization’s website at www.medicaresupp.org. Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance