Award Winning Professor, Author and Financial Advisor Joins ARGI

ARGI is a regional full service financial advisory firm, headquartered in Louisville, KY. With the mission of improving lives with every relationship, ARGI’s team of dedicated consultants provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management through ARGI Investment Services, a Registered Investment Advisor; tax planning through ARGI CPAs and Tax Advisors and SCA CPAs and Advisors; insurance solutions through Advisor Insurance Solutions; business services through ARGI Business Services, all of which are divisions of ARGI Financial Group. Trust services provided by ARGI Trust, a division of Advocacy Trust LLC. Louisville, KY, May 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- ARGI, a Louisville-based personal and business financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Dr. Ron A. Rhoades, J.D., CFP® has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor and Content Specialist.Currently, Dr. Rhoades serves as Director for Western Kentucky University’s Personal Financial Planning Program, as well as an Associate Professor of Finance, positions which he will keep for his tenure at the university. As an educator, he has received numerous industry and educational awards, including the 2020 Gordon Ford College of Business Teacher of the Year Award.Outside of teaching, Dr. Rhoades is regarded as a national authority on the application of fiduciary standards to investment and financial advice, and he frequently visits with policy makers on Capitol Hill, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and U.S. Department of Labor. Last fall he received the 2020 Tamar Frankel Fiduciary of the Year Prize from The Institute for the Fiduciary Standard. As a J.D., he is a member of the Florida Bar, and has practiced as an estate planning attorney. Additionally, he has dedicated much of his time to financial content creation. He has published several books on financial planning, estate planning and investments topics, as well as written hundreds of articles and blog posts on the topics.“The addition of Dr. Rhoades is another valued asset of academia to the ARGI team,” explained Joe Reeves, CFP®, and CEO of ARGI. “Through our team, we are dedicated to industry thought leadership. We want to be a continual resource for our clients by providing compelling ideas, perspectives, and education on all areas of financial services. We’re excited and honored for Ron to join our team, and to add his industry knowledge to a growing base of financial professionals.”About ARGIARGI is a regional full service financial advisory firm, headquartered in Louisville, KY. With the mission of improving lives with every relationship, ARGI’s team of dedicated consultants provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management through ARGI Investment Services, a Registered Investment Advisor; tax planning through ARGI CPAs and Tax Advisors and SCA CPAs and Advisors; insurance solutions through Advisor Insurance Solutions; business services through ARGI Business Services, all of which are divisions of ARGI Financial Group. Trust services provided by ARGI Trust, a division of Advocacy Trust LLC. Contact Information ARGI

