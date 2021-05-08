PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Concertex Embraces Sunshine with Scatter


The performance line expands indoor/outdoor textile offerings.

Northvale, NJ, May 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Trends have shifted, tendencies have changed, and the indoors are now wanted outdoors. Concertex’s spring 2021 Air collection includes three new indoor/outdoor upholstery products – Scatter, Granite, and Nappa – To accommodate the demands needed in the modern world of today. With a growing interest to integrate indoor and outdoor spaces, Concertex provides a variety of bleach cleanable, durable products that are stylishly sophisticated.

The hero of the collection, Scatter, creates a dazzling rhythm that dances and dissipates across the face of the upholstery. The organic design breathes life into high-performance products. The indoor/outdoor textile is constructed with Sunbrella solution dyed acrylic and polyester yarns to allow for extreme lightfastness and durability (100,000 double rubs). Bleach cleanable, ecofriendly, and offered with a stain resistant finishing, Scatter is as durable as it is handsome. Offered in six light and airy colorways – Moon Rock, Sweetwater, Celestial, Bittersweet, Driftwood, and Outer Space – Scatter’s mid-scale design pairs well in healthcare settings, educational buildings, or can even lounge poolside.

About the Company:
Technology is the foundation of Concertex’s approach to product design and development. Established in 2010, the brand leads the industry in material innovation and embraces the courage to change. Today the line has expanded to include six product categories; Textiles, Coated Fabrics, Wallcovering, Wall Tiles, Outdoor, and Acoustic Solutions. Fresh and original, Concertex is dedicated to developing performance driven product that will revolutionize the hospitality, healthcare, and contract markets.
