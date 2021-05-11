OvernightPrints.com Launches Custom Tissue Paper

Press Releases Overnight Prints Press Release

New custom tissue paper product increases brand awareness for companies and makes the gift look appealing.

Tissue paper is commonly used as packaging material to protect fragile goods or as a gift decoration. For small businesses, custom printed tissue paper is an inexpensive way to increase brand recognition and make packaging more attractive. This elegant complement reinforces buyer engagement with your brand and leaves an unforgettable feeling while unboxing. Wrapping gifts in soft custom printed tissue paper with a personal message will make any present look delicate and creative. Our custom tissue paper is available in a variety of sizes and thicknesses for countless ways of application.



“During the pandemic, the world was suddenly shut down. Shopping became a completely different experience. Much of shopping was focused on necessity and very limited store front engagement. As the pandemic and quarantine extended longer than anyone expected, we saw an increase in online shopping, which meant that once loyal customers were now price checking, comparison shopping, and store hopping,” said Janell Awong, Marketing Director, Overnight Prints. Adding, “This meant that existing stores and new small businesses online needed to find ways to make their brands standout. Custom tissue paper has proven to be a great way to make brands memorable in the unboxing experience.” And, with Overnight Prints’ award-winning designer and 3D viewer, customers will know what their products will look like before they are delivered.



Overnight Prints will continue to provide quality printing, on-time delivery, and award-winning customer service. These products will be available to e-commerce, individuals, retailers, Etsy shop sellers, and small companies to promote their brand and leave an unforgettable unpacking experience with custom tissue paper.



About Overnight Prints

