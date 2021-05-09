Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: SMi's 15th Annual Defence Exports, Conference Programme, Workshops and Speakers Announced

SMi Group Reports: Defence Exports Conference will convene in London for its fifteenth year on the 15th and 16th September 2021, with four workshops on the 14th and 17th September 2021.

London, United Kingdom, May 09, 2021 --(



As one of the leading global defence exports conferences, this meeting will provide an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals and government officials to meet and discuss global defence trade compliance in depth, including the EU exporting control policy: reflecting on regulations post-Brexit and how companies and governments returning after COVID-19 will adapt to and plan to rescue the industry.



Interested parties can register by the 28th May to save £200 on http://www.defence-exports.com/PR1



Key reasons to attend Defence Exports include:

- New for 2021: Defence Exports will convene in London, United Kingdom, a global hub for international trade

- Hear guidance on effective trade, licensing and compliance as well as the latest developments in control mechanisms and cyber security measures

- Discover practical guidance on how to comply with ITAR, EAR and the new CMMC controls from within and outside the US

- Network with heads of international trade compliance and heads of export controls from Europe, North America and the rest of the world

- Listen to senior Government officials from the USA, UK, Japan, Canada, Spain, Germany, and Australia to get their top tips



The conference agenda is set to host a variety of expert speakers from notable government and international bodies as well as industry experts.



Key institutions speaking at the conference include:

- Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

- Global Affairs Canada, European Commission

- German Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA)

- Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

- Spanish Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism

- UK Ministry of Defence

- U.S. State Department

- FTI Consulting

- Jenoptik Advanced Systems GmbH

- Leonardo DRS Inc.

- Moog Inc.

- MTU Aero Engines

- Northrop Grumman

- Patria

- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pitmann LLP

- Raytheon Intelligence & Space

- UK

- Rolls-Royce Plc

- L-3Harris

- OCR Services Inc



The event brochure with the full two-day programme and expert speaker line-up is available to download on the conference website at http://www.defence-exports.com/PR1



Sponsors & Exhibitors: FTI Consulting, OCR International and Pillsbury



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick, Director at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



SMi’s 15th Annual Defence Exports Conference

Conference: 15th – 16 September 2021

Workshops A and B: 14 September 2021

Workshops C and D: 17 September 2021

London, United Kingdom

http://www.defence-exports.com/PR1

#DefenceExports



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, May 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is proud to announce the return of the 15th Annual Defence Exports Conference, taking place on the 15th and 16th September 2021 in London, UK with four key workshops two on each day on the 14th and 17th September 2021.As one of the leading global defence exports conferences, this meeting will provide an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals and government officials to meet and discuss global defence trade compliance in depth, including the EU exporting control policy: reflecting on regulations post-Brexit and how companies and governments returning after COVID-19 will adapt to and plan to rescue the industry.Interested parties can register by the 28th May to save £200 on http://www.defence-exports.com/PR1Key reasons to attend Defence Exports include:- New for 2021: Defence Exports will convene in London, United Kingdom, a global hub for international trade- Hear guidance on effective trade, licensing and compliance as well as the latest developments in control mechanisms and cyber security measures- Discover practical guidance on how to comply with ITAR, EAR and the new CMMC controls from within and outside the US- Network with heads of international trade compliance and heads of export controls from Europe, North America and the rest of the world- Listen to senior Government officials from the USA, UK, Japan, Canada, Spain, Germany, and Australia to get their top tipsThe conference agenda is set to host a variety of expert speakers from notable government and international bodies as well as industry experts.Key institutions speaking at the conference include:- Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade- Global Affairs Canada, European Commission- German Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA)- Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry- Spanish Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism- UK Ministry of Defence- U.S. State Department- FTI Consulting- Jenoptik Advanced Systems GmbH- Leonardo DRS Inc.- Moog Inc.- MTU Aero Engines- Northrop Grumman- Patria- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pitmann LLP- Raytheon Intelligence & Space- UK- Rolls-Royce Plc- L-3Harris- OCR Services IncThe event brochure with the full two-day programme and expert speaker line-up is available to download on the conference website at http://www.defence-exports.com/PR1Sponsors & Exhibitors: FTI Consulting, OCR International and PillsburyFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick, Director at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.SMi’s 15th Annual Defence Exports ConferenceConference: 15th – 16 September 2021Workshops A and B: 14 September 2021Workshops C and D: 17 September 2021London, United Kingdomhttp://www.defence-exports.com/PR1#DefenceExportsAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.defence-exports.com/PR1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend