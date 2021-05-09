BYD Expands Green Footprint Into Garden State

Press Releases BYD Press Release

Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513 Los Angeles, CA, May 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced the expansion of North American operations, with the opening of a service center in Lodi, New Jersey to serve its East Coast customers. The center, which is now hiring technicians, will provide quick access to parts, care, and expertise for BYD buses and trucks.The service center, located at 33 Gregg Street Lodi, is 30,000 square feet in size, has service bays, and all the equipment necessary to handle customer after-sales care. The center is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.“BYD continues to expand its service center network, making it more convenient for our customers to get quick, expert care,” said Patrick Duan, BYD Senior Vice President. “BYD is committed to top-quality customer service.”In addition to the center in New Jersey, BYD also the recently opened 31,500-square-foot service hub at 1211 Roosevelt Avenue in Indianapolis, Indiana to serve Midwest customers, and the 15,600-square-foot center at 501 Bragato Rd., San Carlos, California to serve West Coast customers.The East Coast service center can accommodate all of BYD’s battery-electric transit models, ranging in size from 30 feet to 60 feet in length, as well as all of the battery-electric motor coach models, ranging from 23 feet in length to a double-deck 45-foot coach. The facility can also handle BYD’s medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric trucks.Among the customers served by the center are Capital Area Transit (Baton Rouge), Transit Services of Frederick County (Maryland), the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority (Massachusetts), and Florida’s Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.About BYDThe Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513 Contact Information BYD

