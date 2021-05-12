Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems Opens New Location in Manassas, VA

Press Releases Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems Press Release

The new Manassas, Virginia location is Mid-Atlantic's eighth location and will serve the waste equipment and heavy equipment parts and service needs of businesses in Northern Virginia.

Easton, MD, May 12, 2021 --



The new Manassas facility will focus on parts for waste and heavy equipment, and will add in a road service department in the near future. With a huge parts department on hand, customers can order anything related to the refuse industry, including roll off trucks, sweepers, tarps, plows and salt spreaders, compactors and balers, and sewer equipment. This location will also carry replacement and OEM parts for all heavy trucks and equipment. MAWS' extensive inventory and knowledgeable parts staff will ensure that customer's equipment has minimum down time.



“It’s very exciting that after over 35 years in business Mid-Atlantic is opening a location in Manassas, VA," states CEO Jamie Varner. "While we’ve traditionally served Northern Virginia from Clinton, Maryland, this new location will enable us to provide a higher level of service our customers in Manassas and the surrounding area.”



Manassas Branch Contact Information:

Branch Manager: Justin Galloway, 571-208-8390

Address: 10344 Balls Ford Road, Manassas, Virginia 20109

Phone: 703-479-4824

Hours of Operation: M-F 7am - 4pm



About Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems

With over 35 years in business, Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems is one of the most well-known waste and heavy equipment distributors in the Mid-Atlantic region. A leader in new and used sales, service and parts for waste equipment and heavy trucks since 1985, MAWS is the one-stop shop for all heavy truck and waste equipment needs.



From refuse trucks, street sweepers, compactors and balers, sewer equipment and heavy trucks, Mid-Atlantic offers new and used equipment, as well as top notch service, fleet maintenance, preventative maintenance and parts to keep our customers up and running. Mid-Atlantic is proud to partner with the top equipment manufacturers in the country to provide our customers with superior waste equipment and heavy equipment, including Heil, Tymco, Galbreath, and PACMAC.



Current Locations:

Corporate Headquarters - Easton, MD

Maryland Branches: Clinton, MD; Easton, MD

Virginia Branches: Chesapeake, VA; Hampton, VA; Manassas, VA; Salem, VA

Pennsylvania Branch: Pittsburgh (Cheswick), PA



Nicole Evans

443-336-9975



https://mawaste.com



