ActionCOACH Foundation Set to Raise $200,000 to "Ignite Entrepreneurial Spirit" in Youth Worldwide

Las Vegas, NV, May 10, 2021 --(



“We want to help young adults become employers--not employees,” says Sugars. “When we 'ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in youth worldwide,' we help inspire and educate future leaders who can accelerate the global impact of an ActionCOACH business education.”



ActionCOACH Foundation launched its free self-paced, online YESS Young Entrepreneur Smart Start course for students ages 12-22 on February 10th this year. The program already has over 130 students enrolled with the first two students nearing course completion. “I’ve gotten through about 11 videos, and I’m really enjoying it. It’s teaching me so much,” said 18-year-old South African student, Caden Coetsee, a couple of weeks into the program. When asked how the program could be improved, 16-year old Vashti Singh from Guyana, the first student to watch all 81 of the YESS Business Basics short videos, replied “You can improve this program by sending out links of the course abroad and to more (people). It’s the best I have come across.”



Even as ActionCOACH Foundation readies its virtual ceremony for the first graduating class, it is preparing to launch its first group class on June 1st. Schools and youth organizations around the world are invited to contact the Foundation to set up a cohort to teach the YESS Business Basics curriculum to their students. The program provides award-winning, “real world” money management and business skills that can only be learned from successful entrepreneurs who are willing to share.



The “Ignite the Spirit” campaign is essential to the long-term health and expansion of the YESS Young Entrepreneur Smart Start program and other ActionCOACH Foundation programs like "Coaching for a Cause." ActionCOACH Foundation Board Chair, Doug Winnie, explains, “Our programs are 100% free to the students and the leaders of nonprofits. Because of this and the need for advancing technology, growing our team, and student and school business grants, we are eager to attract donors who support our cause. With more participants, we can help more young adults become employers of future generations.”



For more details on how you can help invest in young entrepreneurs everywhere, visit our campaign site at actioncoachfoundation.org



About ActionCOACH Foundation

ActionCOACH Foundation was founded in 2018 and is operated out of ActionCOACH Global Headquarters in Las Vegas. This Spring, the Foundation re-launched ActionCOACH's ‘Coaching for a Cause’ program under the umbrella of the Foundation and launched its new YESS Young Entrepreneur Smart Start program to provide free business education to young adults ages 12-22 in February of 2021. For more information on any Foundation activities, visit www.actioncoachfoundation.org or contact the Foundation Coordinator, Karen Callahan, at 702-947-9445 or karencallahan@actioncoach.com



About ActionCOACH®

ActionCOACH, the world’s largest business coaching franchise, was established and founded in Brisbane, Australia by Brad Sugars in 1993 when the concept of business coaching was still in its infancy. Since franchising the company in 1997, ActionCOACH has helped business coaching become more mainstream and the company has nearly 1,000 coaches in more than 70 countries working with approximately 18,000 businesses weekly to improve results. ActionCOACH specializes in coaching small to medium-sized businesses as well as executives, and their teams. ActionCOACH maintains its growth and strategic alliances by continual development of cutting-edge innovative technology, proven business processes, and systems to add value, satisfaction and additional income streams for its franchisees. ActionCOACH’s global headquarters is in Las Vegas. Visit ActionCOACH.com for more information. 