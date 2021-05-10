Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Returnity Press Release

Receive press releases from Returnity: By Email RSS Feeds: New Balance and Returnity Collaborate to Create Waste-Free Sampling Solution

Reusable Shipping Packaging Extends New Balance’s Commitment to Innovative Sustainability Initiatives

Brooklyn, NY, May 10, 2021 --(



“The consumption of single-use packaging reached an all-time high in 2020,” said Mike Newman, CEO of Returnity. “Creating a more circular economy requires innovation, and New Balance has demonstrated their leadership in eliminating waste and creating value for their customers with this new program.”



New Balance will ship sample sport uniforms and footwear in Returnity's reusable bags and boxes which have an antimicrobial coating on them to keep garments, footwear, gear, and textiles fresh and lasting longer. This reusable packaging will eliminate the hundreds of single-use cardboard boxes used throughout the athletic season, and further promote New Balance's initiative to create a convenient and more consistent experience for coaches while reducing waste.



“Our entire Team Sports sales group is thrilled. Partnering with Returnity and utilizing their products has elevated the sampling experience for our customers, helped us decrease our waste and increase our work efficiency - a winning combination,” said David Chaney, New Balance Team Sports, Sales Manager.



About Returnity

Returnity Innovations is the pioneer in the elimination of single use shipping packaging and delivery. Returnity builds out solutions and empowers the systems necessary for the shipping and delivery of reusable packaging, allowing companies to shift to the new circular economy. Returnity has replaced the use of millions of shipments of cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags with reusable packaging. Returnity was recently named a winner of the Beyond the Bag Challenge. For more information, please visit www.returnity.co.



About New Balance

New Balance Athletics, headquartered in Boston, Mass. has the following mission: Demonstrating responsible leadership, we build global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to create and communities are proud to host. Manufactured in the U.S. for more than 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance MADE U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. New Balance owns and operates four factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs more than 7,000 associates around the globe and in 2020 reported worldwide sales of $3.3 billion. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com.



For press images and more information, visit www.returnity.co or contact:

Returnity, Louisa Freeman, louisa@returnity.co, (203) 856-4656

New Balance, Becky Benowicz, Becky.Benowicz@newbalance.com

Polygiene, Mats Georgson, mats@polygiene.com Brooklyn, NY, May 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Returnity has announced the deployment of reusable shipping packaging for the Team Sports initiative at New Balance, creating an efficient and environmentally-friendly system to ship samples to and from partners. As one of America's largest sports footwear and apparel brands, New Balance is a leading uniform provider to schools and clubs nationwide, which necessitates a robust sample shipment process.“The consumption of single-use packaging reached an all-time high in 2020,” said Mike Newman, CEO of Returnity. “Creating a more circular economy requires innovation, and New Balance has demonstrated their leadership in eliminating waste and creating value for their customers with this new program.”New Balance will ship sample sport uniforms and footwear in Returnity's reusable bags and boxes which have an antimicrobial coating on them to keep garments, footwear, gear, and textiles fresh and lasting longer. This reusable packaging will eliminate the hundreds of single-use cardboard boxes used throughout the athletic season, and further promote New Balance's initiative to create a convenient and more consistent experience for coaches while reducing waste.“Our entire Team Sports sales group is thrilled. Partnering with Returnity and utilizing their products has elevated the sampling experience for our customers, helped us decrease our waste and increase our work efficiency - a winning combination,” said David Chaney, New Balance Team Sports, Sales Manager.About ReturnityReturnity Innovations is the pioneer in the elimination of single use shipping packaging and delivery. Returnity builds out solutions and empowers the systems necessary for the shipping and delivery of reusable packaging, allowing companies to shift to the new circular economy. Returnity has replaced the use of millions of shipments of cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags with reusable packaging. Returnity was recently named a winner of the Beyond the Bag Challenge. For more information, please visit www.returnity.co.About New BalanceNew Balance Athletics, headquartered in Boston, Mass. has the following mission: Demonstrating responsible leadership, we build global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to create and communities are proud to host. Manufactured in the U.S. for more than 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance MADE U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. New Balance owns and operates four factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs more than 7,000 associates around the globe and in 2020 reported worldwide sales of $3.3 billion. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com.For press images and more information, visit www.returnity.co or contact:Returnity, Louisa Freeman, louisa@returnity.co, (203) 856-4656New Balance, Becky Benowicz, Becky.Benowicz@newbalance.comPolygiene, Mats Georgson, mats@polygiene.com Contact Information Returnity

Kaity Bandura

201-321-2092



www.returnity.co



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Returnity Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend