Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets - Introduces Its "Collateralized Synthetic Debt Obligations" Advisory Service


Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets – this week launched its “Collateralized Synthetic Debt Obligations” Advisory program for both the Private and Public Capital Markets.

Los Angeles, CA, May 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- According to Steve Muehler, “Today the Collateralized Debt Obligations market is approximately $9.4 Trillion USD, and with the low rates of interest associated with debt securities in the market today, the Collateralized Debt Obligations Markets, known commonly as the ‘CDO Market,’ are going to continue to grow. The ‘Collateralized Synthetic Debt Obligation’ Market, CSDO Market or Synthetic CDO Market as it is commonly referred to, uses tranches of credit default swaps tied to corporate debt."

Steve Muehler continued, “Our position in these CSDO’s is to offer the Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets CSDO structure and advisory to the issuer of the CSDO or the dealer / market maker that will be marketing / selling the CSDO. We believe our CSDO model that incorporates later-maturities and gives greater swap flexibility to managers will help avoid the financial disaster of some twelve years ago in the financial market crash.”

Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets also includes Primary & Secondary Market CSDO Operations, but does not include any Brokerage or Broker Dealer operations. More information can be found at Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com & Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com.

The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.

Additional Online Resources:

About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):
Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com
Steve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com
Steve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com
Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com
Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com
Steve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com
Steve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com
Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com
Steve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com
Steve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com
Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.com

About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:
Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com
Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler
Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler
AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler
Medium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/

All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Steve Muehler is not a Broker Dealer and does not provide, and does not offer to provide, any Broker Dealer related products or services.

News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC
Contact Information
Steve Muehler
877-259-8066
Contact
www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapitalMarkets.com

