Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets - Introduces Its "Collateralized Synthetic Debt Obligations" Advisory Service

Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets – this week launched its “Collateralized Synthetic Debt Obligations” Advisory program for both the Private and Public Capital Markets.

Steve Muehler continued, “Our position in these CSDO’s is to offer the Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets CSDO structure and advisory to the issuer of the CSDO or the dealer / market maker that will be marketing / selling the CSDO. We believe our CSDO model that incorporates later-maturities and gives greater swap flexibility to managers will help avoid the financial disaster of some twelve years ago in the financial market crash.”



Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets also includes Primary & Secondary Market CSDO Operations, but does not include any Brokerage or Broker Dealer operations. More information can be found at Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com & Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com.



The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Steve Muehler is not a Broker Dealer and does not provide, and does not offer to provide, any Broker Dealer related products or services.



