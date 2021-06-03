Commit with Chris Free Fitness App from Christopher Hodder

Press Releases CJH FITNESS Press Release

A free fitness app from Christopher Hodder based in Kirkby Stephen Cumbria to help you reach your goals.

Kirkby Stephen, United Kingdom, June 03, 2021 --(



This new fitness app has loads of great features to help you get to your mile stones including:

Workouts

Sample nutrition plans

Track your calories

Calculate your calories

Fitness tests

Sync your fitbit

Sync MyFitnessPal

and much more



Christopher Hodder a personal trainer from Kirkby Stephen in Cumbria says, "It is my mission to get people healthier, happier, fitter & stronger, this new app is just a way to help make that happen. You will also be add to a closed Facebook group where all the members of the app can share stories, what's going well, what's not going well, give each other motivation and I also post recipes and hints and tips on how to get to your goals."



Christopher Hodder

07368170470



www.cjh-fitness.co.uk



