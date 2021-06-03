Commit with Chris Free Fitness App from Christopher Hodder

Kirkby Stephen, United Kingdom, June 03, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Christopher Hodder from Kirkby Stephen in Cumbria has launched a new fitness app "Commit With Chris." He owns a personal training studio where he trains clients on a 1-1 basis to reach the goals the have set for their fitness and strength.
This new fitness app has loads of great features to help you get to your mile stones including:
Workouts
Sample nutrition plans
Track your calories
Calculate your calories
Fitness tests
Sync your fitbit
Sync MyFitnessPal
and much more
Christopher Hodder a personal trainer from Kirkby Stephen in Cumbria says, "It is my mission to get people healthier, happier, fitter & stronger, this new app is just a way to help make that happen. You will also be add to a closed Facebook group where all the members of the app can share stories, what's going well, what's not going well, give each other motivation and I also post recipes and hints and tips on how to get to your goals."
Search for: CJH Fitness - Commit With Chris