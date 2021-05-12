Bio-CFD Launches the World’s First Medical Flow Simulation Platform with a Flagship Application to Help Patients with Neurovascular Disease

Press Releases Bio-CFD Press Release

About Bio-CFD

Wilmington, DE, May 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Personalized medicine promises to resolve some of the key challenges in today's healthcare ecosystem. The global market size of personalized medicine surpassed $59.16 billion in 2019 and expected to reach $141.33 billion by 2027. Medical simulation is one of the key drivers of personalized medicine. Medical simulation market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2025 from $1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.6%. A recent research by Abbott Global shows that more than half of vascular patients globally believe that utilizing the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies can help physicians determine the best treatment plan. The study also shows that 92% of patients think that sharing their personal health information is important for future generations.NeuroCFD is the flagship application of Bio-CFD Inc., a U.S.-based medtech startup working to harness the power of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) to advance personalized medicine and bring its benefits to the bed side. "Our workflow allows medical users to learn, adapt and carry out CFD simulations easily and at scale with minimal template-based setup routine," says Dr. Khalid Saqr, Bio-CFD's founder and CEO. "CFD has been serving the medical research community for more than three decades, now it's the right time to bring its power to help patients in daily clinical settings," says Dr. Sherif Rashad, a neurosurgeon who uses NeuroCFD to personalize diagnosis and management of carotid stenosis patients.CFD simulations requires parallel computing infrastructure with extensive CPU, memory and storage resources to provide accurate and useful information. Cloud computing is the key to boost medical CFD adaption and scalability. In the last five years, many new cloud-based CFD platforms has emerged signifying the forecasted 12% CAGR to reach $3.5 billion in 2026 from $1.8 billion in 2020. "The new cloud-CFD platforms share one thing: they are general purpose platforms that require users to have specialized engineering knowledge to utilize their capabilities," says Dr. Ruggero Poletto, the CEO of CFD FEA Service who provides the cloud-HPC infrastructure for NeuroCFD. "Bio-CFD wants to give the global medical community equal access to CFD like fluid dynamics engineers," continued Dr. Saqr. Now, NeuroCFD's innovative workflow seamlessly integrates data from imaging modalities and blood picture to help patients with neurovascular disease receive personalized care and management.About Bio-CFDBio-CFD is world's first Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) platform for medicine and life sciences. We help the global community access medical simulation tools easily and at scale. Our flagship cloud application, NeuroCFD is already serving patients.

Khalid Saqr

+201096887777



https://bio-cfd.com



