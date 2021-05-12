The Wellness Connection Launches New Giveback Program

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Wellness Connection Press Release

O'Fallon, MO, May 12, 2021 --



“We’re proud to start giving back to such an inspirational nonprofit organization by partnering with Ten by Three,” said Dr. Bryan Joseph, co-owner of The Wellness Connection. “It’s our hope for us to weave the world with wellness together through their blessing baskets, ultimately assisting them in their mission to reduce poverty.”



These one-of-a-kind baskets are handmade by artisans in developing countries, such as Bangladesh, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, Uganda, and Togo, who are paid a fair wage for their work. With every basket purchased, Ten by Three uses their Prosperity Wages® model to pay their artisans. This portion of the profit is significantly higher than fair trade wages, in some countries reaching more than six times fair trade.



The Ten by Three Prosperity Wages® model ensures that the nonprofit’s artisans are paid more for their products than by anyone in the world. The idea is to empower entrepreneurial minded artisans by providing them access to the global market and access to sufficient wealth to start their businesses. Prosperity wage earnings are paid to the artisan right in their home village, which means they never go searching for a market. These are paid in full for the artisan’s products at the time they are collected. Never does an artisan wait for their products to sell in order to get paid.



The Wellness Connection’s goal is to work together with new patients to address their health concerns and get them back to optimal health – all while helping to make the world a better place. To receive a “blessing basket,” new patients must schedule an appointment online or call 636-978-0970 to make an appointment.



Blessing baskets are available to new patients in the United States only.



About The Wellness Connection



The Wellness Connection is a premier natural health care center in the Midwest, serving and empowering individuals and families towards a healthy life through the principles of healthy living. Since 2006, The Wellness Connection has been guiding others with health problems through customized natural healing programs to be healthy once again. They provide top-quality chiropractic care, nutritional counseling, spinal decompression, functional medicine, hormone regulation, food allergy testing, home exercise instruction, and more.



For more information, please visit www.thewellnessconnection.com.



About Ten by Three



Ten by Three is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that believes the rural poor in developing countries are quite capable of pulling themselves out of poverty. They use a financial model that they have been perfecting for more than a decade. Their exclusive model allows artisans to earn significantly higher than fair trade wages for their products for a given period of time.



