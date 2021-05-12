Matcha Design at 2021 Communicators Awards; Oklahoma Marketing Agency Competes with Industry Giants

Press Releases Matcha Design Press Release

Tulsa, OK, May 12, 2021 --(



This 27th annual showcase received over 6,000 entries from marketing advertising agencies, interactive shops, production firms, and other in-house creative professionals. The playing field is filled with industry gorillas, letting the work speak for itself.



The Communicator Awards ranks winners with a score for effective, boundary-pushing, and outstanding work. Some of the notable entries to this year's competition include UFC, PepsiCo, Forbes, and Disney Creative Studios. Excellence Winners receive a score of 90 or above, and Distinction Winners receive a score of 70 to 89 for the submitted piece of creative.



Matcha Design has a long-standing record of award-winning excellence, focusing on creativity for small-to-medium sized businesses, not-for-profits, and similar organizations looking for leading professional marketing collateral along with the attention from a small creative shop.



Matcha's winning entries from the 2021 Communicator Awards are as follows:



Esperanza Ranch. Campaign. Promotional for Integrated Campaign. Gold Award of Excellence.



Consolidated Communications SKO Posters. Collateral-Poster for

Marketing/Promotion. Gold Award of Excellence.



EsperanzaRank.com. Websites. Branding for Websites. Gold Award of Excellence.



Oklahoma Chiller Corporate Coins Series. Business Gifts/Giveaways for Marketing/Promotion. Silver Award of Distinction.



Fix the WiFi Logo. Corporate Identity. Silver Award of Distinction.



Case Retriever Logo. Corporate Identity. Silver Award of Distinction.



Consolidated Communications Banners. Trade Show Exhibit for Print Advertising. Silver Award of Distinction.



View Matcha Design's Awards & Achievements at https://www.matchadesign.com/expertise/awards/



About Matcha Design

Matcha Design is a full-service creative agency specializing in web design, print, identity, branding, interface design, video production, still photography and motion design. With a passion for excellence and a multi-cultural background, our award-winning practices prove our philosophy; our clients aren't numbers, they're relationships. For more information, visit www.MatchaDesign.com.

