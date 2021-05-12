Computer Resources of America Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2021 Edition

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Computer Resources of America Press Release

Computer Resources of America is one of the New York Tri-State area’s leading IT solutions and consulting companies, offering technology and cloud services and support that businesses know they can rely on to keep operations running strong and smoothly. They also provide valuable information technology resources free and accessible to all on their website. CRA is headquartered in NYC and is a certified Minority Business Enterprise. For more information on services, solutions, and resources, contact them at www.consultcra.com and get a free evaluation today. New York, NY, May 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Computer Resources of America has been named to After Nines Inc.’s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research (http://www.channelE2E.com/top100) for 2021. The annual list and research identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets.This year’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSP research results are particularly impressive. MSP honorees successfully navigated the coronavirus pandemic and grew their managed annual vertical market revenue 25 percent on average.The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s Q4 2020 and January 2021 readership survey, and ChannelE2E’s vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.This year’s research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:Honorees generated a combined $1.40 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2020, up from $1.12 billion million in 2019. The surge involved organic growth combined with continued merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and financial services, while MSPs in the legal and not-for-profit sectors also showed particularly strong growth.The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 3.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2020, up from 2.8 million in 2019.MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (58%), Dell Technologies (19%), Cisco Systems (17%), ConnectWise (16%) and Amazon Web Services (14%). Datto, Fortinet, Ingram Micro and Pax8 also earned strong MSP response.Computer Resources of America was ranked in the top 50 vertical market MSPs on the list in financial services. “We are again honored for this recognition,” said Chico Ramnarayan, President and CEO. “We’ve all had a difficult year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but the explosive growth in Work from Home and remote access programs has helped showcase the diversity and strengths of our team. They’ve helped empower productivity for our clients across the board. There is heightened awareness amongst the team for demanding IT services especially in the cyber security and online collaboration toolset space despite all the changes in what now comprises the work environment. As a company, we remain laser-focused and committed to pushing for excellence in all IT service areas.”About Computer Resources of AmericaComputer Resources of America is one of the New York Tri-State area’s leading IT solutions and consulting companies, offering technology and cloud services and support that businesses know they can rely on to keep operations running strong and smoothly. They also provide valuable information technology resources free and accessible to all on their website. CRA is headquartered in NYC and is a certified Minority Business Enterprise. For more information on services, solutions, and resources, contact them at www.consultcra.com and get a free evaluation today. Contact Information Computer Resources of America

Kristel Broward

212-376-4040



https://www.consultcra.com



