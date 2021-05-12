VIMB Announces Cooperation with Eddy Travels AI Powered Travel Assistant

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eddy Travels Press Release

The first deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to support international travelers and visitors to Vanuatu with optimized flight and accommodation choices. The AI assistant will also assist VIMB’s Vanuatu passport-holding clients to efficiently manage their global travel needs.

Contact Details: genesis@vimb.vu Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In support of its continuing efforts to promote Vanuatu and the benefits of its Citizenship by Investment Program, The Vanuatu Investment Migration Bureau (VIMB), through its Dubai office, today entered into a cooperation with leading AI-powered Travel Assistant company, Eddy Travels (www.eddytravels.com), to facilitate easier travel planning and access to Vanuatu, as well as for supporting Vanuatu Citizens with AI enhanced resources for optimizing their global travel experience.This cooperation represents the first time that AI has been deployed and incorporated in the promotion of Vanuatu as a travel destination, with the unique machine learning capabilities of the system enabling over time ever more accurate, relevant, and cost-efficient choices to be offered to the traveler.Commenting on the commencement of the cooperation, VIMB Chief Executive James Elcocke-Harris remarked, “The opportunity to work with Eddy Travels positions VIMB as being an early participant in the AI technological revolution that is currently underway. VIMB is always seeking to improve upon and expand the level of support we can offer our clients and, as we are often approached by people seeking advice on how to visit Vanuatu, this is a very useful augmentation to our services.” He added, “A big draw for cooperating with Eddy Travels is due to their relationship with the Intelak Hub led by The Emirates Group and Dubai Tourism. We recognize that Dubai is a constant innovator, and we hope through alignment and association to gain benefits for Vanuatu’s own Tourism Industry as it seeks to recover from the devastating effects of COVID-19.”Lithuanian entrepreneur Edmundas Balčikonis is a co-founder and CEO of Eddy Travels. He had this to say, "Our cooperation with VIMB highlights the reach and capabilities of Eddy Travels to connect with even the most remote of travel destinations which, post-COVID-19 will be seen as ever more attractive especially if, as is the case with Vanuatu, they have remained COVID-19-free. Aside from this, the association with VIMB showcases Eddy Travels’ appeal for global citizens who need speed, accuracy, and flexibility in support of their highly mobile lifestyle – whether for business or leisure travel. Eddy Travels is the new paradigm in travel planning tools and technology."About Vanuatu: A Pacific Island Nation comprising 83 Islands, Vanuatu is one of only a handful of countries in the world to currently have zero COVID-19 cases. Priding itself on its ecologically pristine environment, Vanuatu became, in 2018, the first country in the world to ban the use of plastic straws, and subsequently, single-use plastic bags. Consistently rated as a top ten amongst “Happiest Countries on the Planet” indices, Vanuatu represents one of the last sanctuaries in the world that is both remote, yet accessible - being just two hours’ flight time from Brisbane, Australia. www.vanuatu.travelAbout VIMB: The Vanuatu Investment Migration Bureau is a Vanuatu Government Designated Agent for the promotion and management of Vanuatu’s Citizenship by Investment Program-the Development Support Program (DSP). Headquartered in Port Vila, Vanuatu, VIMB has a network of offices spanning South East Asia, Dubai, and London through which it processes applications from prospective Citizens. www.vimb.vuAbout Eddy Travels: Eddy Travels is an AI travel assistant with the best travel deals just a message away. Over 4 million users worldwide chat with the AI assistant to get the cheapest and most convenient flight, hotel, and apartment offers in seconds. The digital assistant integrates travel offers from such companies as Kiwi.com and Booking.com. Cutting-edge technology for natural language understanding (NLU) and personalisation is powering the Eddy Travels chatbot. www.eddytravels.comFor more information:Name: Ms. Genesis VelazcoPosition: Client Relationship & Marketing ManagerContact Details: genesis@vimb.vu Contact Information Eddy Travels

