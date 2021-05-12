Press Releases Sapio Analytics Press Release

Receive press releases from Sapio Analytics: By Email RSS Feeds: India Launches a National Chatbot for Facilitating Plasma Donations

Government Advisory firm Sapio Analytics, through its Smart Healthcare Division, has launched a national chat bot hosted on Whatsapp, for facilitating plasma donations across the country.

Mumbai, India, May 12, 2021 --(



With an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, particularly amongst the younger demographics, displaying mild to moderate symptoms initially, the need for plasma donations has increased significantly in India. This explains launch of a bot that can centralise all plasma donations across India and manage it through a single number.



+91 7977358349 is the number for the Whatsapp Chatbot for plasma donations.



"Simply say Hi to this Whatsapp number, and our aim is to make sure that we provide you with some support based on your location. We are trying to get plasma donors in every part of India to ensure everyone even with limited access to technology can also be supported with plasma donation," says Hardik Somani, COO and Director of Sapio Analytics, about this initiative.



This bot uses proprietary GIS-enabled technologies to match patients with donors based on their preferred locations. The aim is to provide a donor within the same district as that of the patient, and if availability of donor is not there, provide the same in nearby districts.



The bot is available in both Hindi and English, and shall be made available in regional languages as well. Hindi is prominently spoken in northern states of India, and the bot is designed to reach to the masses and interact with them in an empathetic manner with an understanding of the stress they are in.



This initiative claims to have high accuracy, thanks to its support from governments, besides having automated technologies for auditing and a large team of verifiers who manually make sure that no data is garbage. Privacy is maintained as the complete database is not accessible to any single individual and bots cannot be run to scrap the data of donors. Only the relevant matching donors are displayed to the first level verified patients. Mumbai, India, May 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sutra, an initiative by government advisory firm led by senior officers from the Government of India, has been launched to fight COVID-19 using technologies that can reach the masses.With an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, particularly amongst the younger demographics, displaying mild to moderate symptoms initially, the need for plasma donations has increased significantly in India. This explains launch of a bot that can centralise all plasma donations across India and manage it through a single number.+91 7977358349 is the number for the Whatsapp Chatbot for plasma donations."Simply say Hi to this Whatsapp number, and our aim is to make sure that we provide you with some support based on your location. We are trying to get plasma donors in every part of India to ensure everyone even with limited access to technology can also be supported with plasma donation," says Hardik Somani, COO and Director of Sapio Analytics, about this initiative.This bot uses proprietary GIS-enabled technologies to match patients with donors based on their preferred locations. The aim is to provide a donor within the same district as that of the patient, and if availability of donor is not there, provide the same in nearby districts.The bot is available in both Hindi and English, and shall be made available in regional languages as well. Hindi is prominently spoken in northern states of India, and the bot is designed to reach to the masses and interact with them in an empathetic manner with an understanding of the stress they are in.This initiative claims to have high accuracy, thanks to its support from governments, besides having automated technologies for auditing and a large team of verifiers who manually make sure that no data is garbage. Privacy is maintained as the complete database is not accessible to any single individual and bots cannot be run to scrap the data of donors. Only the relevant matching donors are displayed to the first level verified patients. Contact Information Rishi Raj (Sapio Smart Healthcare)

+919969046732





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sapio Analytics