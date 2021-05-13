Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicago Announces New Management

Press Releases Funeral Directors Society Association... Press Release

The Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicago (FDSA) is pleased to announce SEVEN12 Management (SEVEN12), a full-service association management company, will be working with FDSA leadership to renew and strengthen its services to its members.

Courtney Truelove, Account Executive and Manager of Member Services, has been appointed as the Executive Director of FDSA. She brings more than six years of experience in the association management industry. Courtney specializes in membership programs, dues processing, and programmatic updates and execution.



“We are pleased to work with FDSA’s current membership to help revitalize the organization,” Courtney said. “The SEVEN12 staff is full of many extremely talented people who are all experts in what they do. We look forward in using our expertise in association management to help FDSA move forward into its next chapter.”



FDSA looks forward to working with SEVEN12 as it plans the next steps for the organization. Visit www.fdsachicago.org for more information on the Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicago.



About FDSA

Founded in 1880, FDSA was once an organization for funeral directors and embalmers. But in 1962, the organization merged with another group representing funeral livery owners. Today, FDSA hosts members from union and non-union funeral homes, funeral livery operators, and suppliers.



About SEVEN12 Management

About FDSA

Founded in 1880, FDSA was once an organization for funeral directors and embalmers. But in 1962, the organization merged with another group representing funeral livery owners. Today, FDSA hosts members from union and non-union funeral homes, funeral livery operators, and suppliers.

About SEVEN12 Management

Founded in 1993, SEVEN12 Management provides highly personal, member-focused services for a variety of organizations, helping them to grow, prosper, and fulfill their respective missions. SEVEN12 provides full-service management for 14 associations, delivering comprehensive, cost-effective staff leadership for administrative, financial, programmatic, educational, membership, convention, communications, and certification functions for our clients. Visit www.seven12management.com for more information.

