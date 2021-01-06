New Book Release 6/1/21: "Finding Sustainability" by Trent A. Romer

Press Releases Trent Romer Press Release

A plastic bag manufacturer embarks on an enlightening environmental journey.

What if the foundation of your family business were threatened by something out of your control? What if the livelihood of 70 employees and their families were at stake, as the license to operate your business became called into question? What if 57 years of family history, grown through generations of hard work and sacrifice, were at risk of being lost? What if the reasons were actually one with which you fundamentally agreed? Journey to 8 states, 3 national parks and 3 countries to experience the life-changing education and adventures that led Trent A. Romer to finding sustainability for his plastic bag manufacturing business and himself.

"A perceptive, instructive, and inspiring business memoir." - Kirkus Review

About the author: Trent Andrew Romer has been in the custom plastic bag manufacturing business for over 25 years. He is the 3rd generation co-owner of his family's business founded in 1961 by his grandfather. He is guided by his faith and loves the outdoors both of which he found at a young age. He has a Master's degree in Education and in Business and lives outside Albany, NY with his wife and three boys.

"Finding Sustainability" book release date is 6/1/21. Available now for pre-order at most major retailers.

