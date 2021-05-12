Star Park Las Colinas Teams with KIB for Beautification Project Group Paints at Fritz Park Petting Farm

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Irving, TX, May 12, 2021 --(



Star Park Las Colinas employees also participated in the virtual "Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off" on April 6. The management team posted pictures and videos from their day at T.W. Richardson Grove Park. During the event, the volunteers collected 10 bags of litter from the tree line areas along the Elm Fork of the Trinity River. The volunteers donated seven hours of service.



“KIB is excited to welcome Star Park Las Colinas to Irving,” said KIB board member Kelly Horn. “The petting farm has been such a popular attraction for Irving children for many years, and the efforts of the Star Park Las Colinas volunteers have made the entrance more inviting.”



Keep Irving Beautiful nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a "green event," visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



