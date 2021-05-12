Local Real Estate Advisors Awarded by Engel & Völkers Americas

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Displaying exemplary production, multiple Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers real estate advisors join in the global real estate brand’s 2020 Elite Club.

Madeira Beach, FL, May 12, 2021 --(



“Our advisors in the Tampa Bay area are true representatives of the expertise and unparalleled level of service that is consistently showcased by Engel & Völkers advisors worldwide,” said Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, license partner, Engel & Völkers Belleair. “To add to that, the year over year growth of our advisors is a true testament to the power of the Engel & Völkers brand and our core values of passion, competence, and exclusivity,” stated Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach’s broker and License Partner Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro.



Bill Thomas, real estate advisor with Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach received the highest award of the group, President’s Circle. When asked how he felt about receiving this recognition Thomas commented, “Love it! Really, I am honored to be part of Engel & Völkers’ prestigious 2020 Elite Club as a President’s Circle level advisor. I have an incredible team that really helped with achieving this award and I couldn’t be more thankful!”



Other award winners from the Engel & Völkers Belleair, Madeira Beach, and South Tampa shops include Debbie Morroney, Steve Honey, Faye Nicolette, and Amy Schroth who were awarded with the Onyx Elite distinction. Erica Etjeke, Jeramiah Bustin, Chris Stivers, Shane Vanderson, and Petra Will were awarded with the Ruby Elite distinction which is the next level up followed by the Diamond Elite distinction that was awarded to Evan Pedone, Kristin Hallamek, Laurin Evans, Michael Wyckoff, and Steve Kepler. Topping those categories is the President’s Circle which was awarded to Bill Thomas of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach.



About Engel & Völkers



Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com



