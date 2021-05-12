Press Releases Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger Press Release

Receive press releases from Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger: By Email RSS Feeds: Meals On Wheels for Kids Needs Volunteer Drivers

Tampa, FL, May 12, 2021 --(



Sign up to volunteer now by visiting www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer.



The Network’s innovative MOW4Kids program, the first program of its kind, launched March 2020. MOW4Kids is an alternative option for kids that are not able to access meal distribution sites and/or kids that have difficulty accessing food pantries. The program relies on over 150 volunteers to help deliver lunchtime meals to children who are at home and are at risk of going hungry.



To receive free meals delivered to your home, visit www.mow4kids.org or call (813) 344-5837.



The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org to help support the MOW4Kids program. A donation of just $20 will provide a week of Meals On Wheels for Kids deliveries to children in need. For additional information, please call the Network at (813) 344-5837.



About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. TBNEH is a 501(c)3 non-profit agency and relies on its community for support. www.NetworktoEndHunger.org Tampa, FL, May 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, research, and program development, is in great need of volunteers to help pack and deliver Meals On Wheels for Kids (MOW4Kids) in Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties each week. Background checked volunteers drive their own vehicles to deliver shelf stable boxes of food and cold meal packs to children and families. Delivery begins at 10AM on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays and routes take about 60 minutes to complete.Sign up to volunteer now by visiting www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer.The Network’s innovative MOW4Kids program, the first program of its kind, launched March 2020. MOW4Kids is an alternative option for kids that are not able to access meal distribution sites and/or kids that have difficulty accessing food pantries. The program relies on over 150 volunteers to help deliver lunchtime meals to children who are at home and are at risk of going hungry.To receive free meals delivered to your home, visit www.mow4kids.org or call (813) 344-5837.The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org to help support the MOW4Kids program. A donation of just $20 will provide a week of Meals On Wheels for Kids deliveries to children in need. For additional information, please call the Network at (813) 344-5837.About Tampa Bay Network to End HungerTampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. TBNEH is a 501(c)3 non-profit agency and relies on its community for support. www.NetworktoEndHunger.org Contact Information Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Lauren Vance

813-344-5837



networktoendhunger.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger