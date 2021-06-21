PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Rotary of Westmoreland

Human Trafficking Victims Receive Support from Oktoberfest Fundraiser


Rotary of Westmoreland will donate the proceeds of their Oktoberfest ticket (on sale now) to Rooted OUTreach, a local organization providing support to victims of human trafficking, assault/abuse and homelessness.

Greensburg, PA, June 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tickets are on sale now for Rotary of Westmoreland’s (ROW) Battle of the Beers Oktoberfest fundraiser being held Saturday, October 2, 2021.

ROW’s Battle of the Beers Oktoberfest fundraiser is presented by Trib LIVE and will pit local breweries against each other for votes, bragging rights and the chance to be featured on tap at a locally-owned and operated restaurant.

Attendees can influence the outcome of the winning beers by purchasing “votes” for their favorite local brews. The breweries that accumulate the most votes will win the title of “Oktoberfest Tasters' Choice,” and the money raised via voting also will go toward ROW’s donation goal of $10,000.

The one-day outdoor fundraiser (rain or shine) will be held at the Hempfield Park and Athletic Complex at 220 Forbes Trail Road in Greensburg, PA, from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature local craft beer samples, live music, a cornhole tournament and Oktoberfest inspired cuisine.

Awareness and educational materials will be presented during the fundraiser to support Rooted OUTreach’s mission. Attendees will learn the warning signs of human trafficking and how to report suspicious activity safely.

ROW’s Battle of the Beers Oktoberfest fundraiser tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.rowOktoberfest.com.
