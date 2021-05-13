Codiant Ranked Among Top 10 Leading Real Estate App Development Companies of 2021

Press Releases Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Codiant positions itself and wins the title of one of the best and "Top Real Estate App Developers of 2021" by Top Developers - a widely respected directory and review platform of B2B IT service providers.

East Moline, IL, May 13, 2021 --(



Top Developers is a highly regarded B2B research platform that features the list of top reviewed IT companies of the world. Companies featured are mostly chosen based on the metrics of customer reviews, digital assets, market value, and innovation quotient.



Since the inception of launching its services in real estate app solutions, Codiant has never fall behind to amaze the industry with its disruptive innovations in real estate applications. From Augmented and Virtual Reality to Big Data and iOT, the company has taken big strides to make real estate space a modernized sustainable business of the future.



“Real Estate has reshaped entire sectors with newer developments, all focused on sustainability, convenience, and contactless experiences. Our mission is to provide a better and more distinctive- customer experience,” said Vikrant Jain, CEO of Codiant. “This ranking is a chaste validation of our efforts and constant drive for innovation to build scalable real estate applications catching pace.”



Codiant caters to real estate organizations, brokers and realtors of all sizes. Their real estate solution offerings include website solutions, mobile app solutions, and portal and CRM solutions. They specialize in developing digital capabilities that reinvent the company from every touchpoint.



In addition to this, the company has a widespread portfolio in a slew of other different industries including Healthcare and Telemedicine, eCommerce, Transport and Logistics, Real estate & Property, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, On-demand Mobility, and more.



For more information about their positioning and rank in the list of Top Developers or to connect with them to discover their core expertise within real estate and other industry verticals contact: info@codiant.com



About Codiant

CODIANT, a YASH technologies company, is engaged in technology, strategy, and next-generation services in the field of Enterprise Mobility, Custom Web Product Development, UI/UX Development, and Application Maintenance Services across various platforms.



Mr. Vikrant Jain

+1-309-278-0633



www.codiant.com



