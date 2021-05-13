LoyaltyXpert Announces a Loyalty Management Platform for the Health & Wellness Industry

Press Releases LoyaltyXpert Press Release

Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2021 --(



LoyaltyXpert's health and wellness loyalty solutions are designed to attract customers to make frequent purchases with a business serving the industry. The loyalty program solution will help the business owners to increase customer retention, lifetime user value and build brand advocacy. Health and wellness industry is among the latest growing industries these days. As more people have become aware of their health, offering them valued incentives with the products will surely attract them to the brands.



Mr. Maulik Shah, CEO of LoyatyXpert, said, "We are introducing the unique loyalty solution for the health and wellness industry to improve the customer lifetime value and attract more brand loyal customers. Our team will design and develop a loyalty management platform that helps to improve the engagement with the end-users of the product and potential channel partners of the health and wellness product industry."



Apart from the health and wellness industry's loyalty solution, LoyaltyXpert offers a customized loyalty program for various industry verticals. The loyalty program crafted by the company focuses on providing a value-added experience to potential users and promotes branding.



About the Company



Maulik Shah

+91-7990238718



www.loyaltyxpert.com



