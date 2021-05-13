Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

Receive press releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS: By Email RSS Feeds: City Market of Famalicão Guarantees Hygiene and Safety with HAND Gel Dispenser Kiosks from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

With a motion sensor, the HAND-HI1 is designed to disinfect hands where hygiene levels need to be taken care of.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, May 13, 2021 --(



With a motion sensor, the HAND-HI1, which is part of the Hambire line, is designed to disinfect hands where hygiene levels need to be taken care of. So, vendors and visitors of Praça can place their hand on the alcohol gel dispenser kiosk (which can include a webcam, a digital display and a body temperature sensor) and a sensor automatically activates the release of a dose of disinfectant liquid.



Praça, which has already become a reference for several publics that, until then, rarely visited the Municipal Market, is even safer and more hygienic with the HAND kiosks from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS.



In addition to these features, you can turn on HAND remotely and know, in real-time, the number of times the dispenser has been used. Consequently, you know when the disinfectant liquid needs to be refilled.



Through The Brain, alerts are also provided, so that the administrator knows when he has to refill the alcohol tank. Kiosks equipped with The Brain can integrate various sensors that provide real-time information about the critical components of the equipment.



HAND models can also be equipped with face reading and mask recognition. This technology allows you to define whether you want to give access to your establishment to people who are wearing a protective mask.



The Hambire line, from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, includes digital city purifiers, disinfectant gel dispensing kiosks with body temperature sensor, disinfection equipment using UV-C and disinfection tunnels.



Striving for hygiene and safety, and in a constantly changing environment, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has developed products and services that require minimum human interaction and intervention.



Take a look at: https://swki.me/mLUcKhMh



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qpmyy1SaE7k



Photo: https://ibb.co/YBpR3Jy Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, May 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The renovated and modernized Praça-Mercado of Vila Nova de Famalicão (city market of Vila Nova de Famalicão) recurred to the services of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS for the installation of HAND gel dispenser kiosks, available in several locations of the market.With a motion sensor, the HAND-HI1, which is part of the Hambire line, is designed to disinfect hands where hygiene levels need to be taken care of. So, vendors and visitors of Praça can place their hand on the alcohol gel dispenser kiosk (which can include a webcam, a digital display and a body temperature sensor) and a sensor automatically activates the release of a dose of disinfectant liquid.Praça, which has already become a reference for several publics that, until then, rarely visited the Municipal Market, is even safer and more hygienic with the HAND kiosks from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS.In addition to these features, you can turn on HAND remotely and know, in real-time, the number of times the dispenser has been used. Consequently, you know when the disinfectant liquid needs to be refilled.Through The Brain, alerts are also provided, so that the administrator knows when he has to refill the alcohol tank. Kiosks equipped with The Brain can integrate various sensors that provide real-time information about the critical components of the equipment.HAND models can also be equipped with face reading and mask recognition. This technology allows you to define whether you want to give access to your establishment to people who are wearing a protective mask.The Hambire line, from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, includes digital city purifiers, disinfectant gel dispensing kiosks with body temperature sensor, disinfection equipment using UV-C and disinfection tunnels.Striving for hygiene and safety, and in a constantly changing environment, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has developed products and services that require minimum human interaction and intervention.Take a look at: https://swki.me/mLUcKhMhVideo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qpmyy1SaE7kPhoto: https://ibb.co/YBpR3Jy Contact Information PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS