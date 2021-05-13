St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Adds New Board Member

Press Releases St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Press Release

Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides diaper access to the region’s low-income families, as well as raises community awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need. The nonprofit is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need and “period poverty” in America. The St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies (STL APS) – a program created in 2019 by the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank – ensures access to menstrual hygiene products, which allows full participation in daily life with dignity. For information, call (314) 624-0888. St. Louis, MO, May 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank recently added Cynthia Kirkpatrick to its board of directors. Kirkpatrick, who is an advisor at Moneta Group, will serve a three-year term.Kirkpatrick is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Planner. Prior to joining Moneta Group, she was a public accountant for RubinBrown and previously handled financial and regulatory reporting at Edward Jones. She earned her B.S. in Accounting and Mass Communication from Lindenwood University.The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank collects, stores, and distributes 250,000 free diapers per month to struggling families through a network of 56 community, nonprofit, educational and health care partners serving low-income women and children. To date more than 5.1 million diapers have been distributed in St. Louis including nearly 900,000 diapers during the height of the pandemic.“Cynthia brings an extensive financial background to our organization, which is crucial because we must remain fiscally sound in order to continue serving our community,” said St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Executive Director Muriel Smith. “We are honored to have Cynthia on our team, and we look forward to all that she will help us achieve during her tenure.”The Diaper Bank offers both emergency and long-term diaper distribution. This service is a much-needed resource since government programs – including food stamps and WIC – do not provide funding for diapers. Diapers cannot be obtained with food stamps and are classified with cigarettes, alcohol, and pet food as disallowed purchases.Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides diaper access to the region’s low-income families, as well as raises community awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need. The nonprofit is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need and “period poverty” in America. The St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies (STL APS) – a program created in 2019 by the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank – ensures access to menstrual hygiene products, which allows full participation in daily life with dignity. For information, call (314) 624-0888. Contact Information St. Louis Area Diaper Bank

