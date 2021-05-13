Eventible Reveals Top Rated B2b Events for Q-1 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eventible Press Release

Eventible, the world’s first dedicated review site for B2B events, just revealed the top-rated events for the categories of Marketing, HR, IT and Finance for the first quarter of 2021.

Redwood City, CA, May 13, 2021 --(



For the 1st quarter of 2021, the following events were at the top of their respective categories:



Marketing: BrightonSEO

HR: HRcoreLAB Summit

Finance: Blockchain Summit

IT: AI & Big Data Expo



Eventible is pleased to congratulate the organizing teams behind all these events. Ankush Gupta, Founder – Eventible, said, “It’s been a challenging ask for event organizers to pivot to virtual formats and our top-rated events for Q1 2021 just prove that they rose to the challenge and put on shows that were widely appreciated and respected by their participants, speakers and sponsors. We hope that these organizers serve as inspiration for their peers and that we continue to see the quality and engagement of virtual events go up – and for persistent challenges like networking to get more attention.”



Marketing



BrightonSEO (https://eventible.com/events/bright-on-seo) ranked at the top in this category for the first quarter of 2021 with an Eventible score of 4.64. The spring edition of this virtual search marketing conference was held in Brighton between March 25-26 and brought together SEO and e-commerce strategists from across the world to participate in talks and courses revolving around SEO, SMM, content marketing and user acquisition.



HR



The first quarter of 2021 saw HRcoreLAB Summit (https://eventible.com/events/hr-core-lab-summit) ranking at the top of this category with an Eventible score of 4.50. Held between March 3-5, this Summit is considered to be one of the most comprehensive, disruptive, and inspiring strategically oriented HR events of its kind. It is known to bring together HR executives from across the globe and across industries to discuss the “current state of the people function and investigate how it can be improved in order to contribute to business success in the future”. This year, the Summit saw over 6,000 HR professionals from 99 countries participating in sessions conducted by over 70 expert speakers.



Finance



This category saw Blockchain Summit (https://eventible.com/events/blockchain-summit) being ranked as the top-rated event for the first quarter of 2021 with an Eventible score of 4.36. The 5th edition of this annual conference was held virtually between February 23-24 and saw the convergence of 30 visionary speakers and 1,000 industry and technology leaders to discuss the impact of blockchain on financial services. Blockchain Summit is considered to be the most interactive, innovative, and inclusive virtual event in Europe and addresses the current financial technology landscape and the impact blockchain technologies have on it.



IT



The IT category saw AI & Big Data Expo (https://eventible.com/events/ai-big-data-expo-2021) emerging as the top-rated event for the first quarter of 2021 with an Eventible score of 4.74. Held between March 17-18, this event was a showcase of the next generation technologies and strategies from the world of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data and was an opportunity to explore and discover the practical and successful implementation of the same in businesses. The event brought together forward-thinking brands, market leaders, AI & Big Data evangelists and hot start-ups to explore and debate the advancements in the field, the impact within enterprise and consumer sectors as well as development platforms and digital transformation opportunities. This year, the Expo saw over 3,000 online attendees joining in to listen to over 50 speakers across eight conference tracks.

Aarzoo Bakshi

09511870085



https://eventible.com



