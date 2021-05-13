Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: 4 Weeks to Go Until SMi’s Military Space USA 2021

SMi Group Reports: The 2nd Annual Military Space USA 2021 will be taking place virtually in just four weeks on June 7th to 9th, 2021 and will feature key US DoD and Space Force presentations.

London, United Kingdom, May 13, 2021 --(



With only four weeks to go to the 2nd Annual Military Space USA conference, SMi Group are delighted to announce that this conference will feature several key presentations from the US Space Force and the DoD as well as focusing on several other pertinent topics.



Interested parties can register for the conference at $399 for military and government personnel and $1499 for commercial organisations.



Registration for the Focus Day is $199 for military and government personnel is $499 for commercial organisations. Register at www.milspaceusa.com/pr8prcom



The US has dominated the space domain for many years and its overwhelming superiority across the other warfighting domains has ensured that this domination was rarely challenged. Space has become competitive over time thus there are growing calls for modernising the US space enterprise to address this competition.



With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce several key benefits for attendees including:



•Learn from a variety of Space Force and US DoD stakeholders about the ongoing reorganizational efforts and how rapid acquisition is changing approaches to space.

•Listen to key allied partners and explore where opportunities for partnerships moving forward can be developed.

•Explore key topics within the US DoD’s approach to space including SATCOM, Space Domain Awareness, launch, and PNT.

•Network virtually with defence agencies, militaries, governments, disruptive space companies and industry leaders within the space domain.



There is only four weeks remaining, to attend this conference a pre-eminent forum to learn how the US and allies are driving a disruptive approach to space. The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available at www.milspaceusa.com/pr8prcom.



Military Space USA 2021

Conference: June 8th – 9th, 2021

Focus Day: June 7th, 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Gold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrop Grumman

Sponsor: Leonardo DRS and Hughes



For sponsorship enquiries, contact Alia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For media enquiries, contact Nisha Poyser Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, May 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group are proud to announce that the 2nd Annual Military Space USA 2021 will take place as an online virtual conference on June 8th – 9th, 2021 with a brand – new Disruptive Technology Focus Day on June 7th.With only four weeks to go to the 2nd Annual Military Space USA conference, SMi Group are delighted to announce that this conference will feature several key presentations from the US Space Force and the DoD as well as focusing on several other pertinent topics.Interested parties can register for the conference at $399 for military and government personnel and $1499 for commercial organisations.Registration for the Focus Day is $199 for military and government personnel is $499 for commercial organisations. Register at www.milspaceusa.com/pr8prcomThe US has dominated the space domain for many years and its overwhelming superiority across the other warfighting domains has ensured that this domination was rarely challenged. Space has become competitive over time thus there are growing calls for modernising the US space enterprise to address this competition.With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce several key benefits for attendees including:•Learn from a variety of Space Force and US DoD stakeholders about the ongoing reorganizational efforts and how rapid acquisition is changing approaches to space.•Listen to key allied partners and explore where opportunities for partnerships moving forward can be developed.•Explore key topics within the US DoD’s approach to space including SATCOM, Space Domain Awareness, launch, and PNT.•Network virtually with defence agencies, militaries, governments, disruptive space companies and industry leaders within the space domain.There is only four weeks remaining, to attend this conference a pre-eminent forum to learn how the US and allies are driving a disruptive approach to space. The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available at www.milspaceusa.com/pr8prcom.Military Space USA 2021Conference: June 8th – 9th, 2021Focus Day: June 7th, 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyGold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrop GrummanSponsor: Leonardo DRS and HughesFor sponsorship enquiries, contact Alia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk.For media enquiries, contact Nisha Poyser Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Nisha Poyser Reid

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



www.milspaceusa.com/pr8prcom



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend