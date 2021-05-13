Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InfoSec Institutes Press Release

Receive press releases from InfoSec Institutes: By Email RSS Feeds: Infosec and Sandler Partners Bring Cyber Education to 1,000s of Organizations

New Partnership Adds Infosec IQ and Infosec Skills to Sandler Partners’ Cybersecurity Portfolio

Madison, WI, May 13, 2021 --(



Sandler Partners can now empower the human side of their clients’ security strategy with engaging, role-based cyber education from Infosec IQ and Infosec Skills. Infosec’s SaaS-based cyber education platforms feature training for the entire enterprise — from the accounting department to the security operations center (SOC). Both platforms leverage adult learning best practices like microlearning and experiential, hands-on training proven to maximize knowledge retention and deepen engagement.



“Cybersecurity tools and technology are critical to helping organizations mitigate business risk,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “But without also investing in employees’ cybersecurity skills, even the best tech solutions fall short of helping organizations stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats. We’re proud to add Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ to Sandler’s solutions portfolio and equip even more organizations with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime.”



Established in 2003, Sandler Partners is America’s fastest growing Master Agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. It delivers best-in-class cloud, colo, mobility, continuity and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of expert technology sales partners — agents, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs) — to thousands of small, medium and enterprise organizations nationwide.



Ryan Yakos, Channel Director of the Midwest Region at Sandler Partners said, “This relationship allows our Partner community to provide Infosec’s services directly. With human error as the number-one cause of cybersecurity breaches within an organization, Infosec's offerings increase awareness around common points of entry in a security breach. Now we can provide Infosec’s solutions to the following verticals that Infosec thrives in, helping them stay protected, including: finance, banking, legal, retail, manufacturing and technology, as well as federal and military organizations.”



Agent Partners, VARs and MSPs within the Sandler network can offer Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ security awareness and training to clients as a stand-alone subscription or integrate training into existing client learning management systems. Training follows NIST guidance and also maps to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and MITRE ATT&CK® Framework to enable organizations to meet compliance requirements while delivering the most role-relevant, effective training possible. Both platforms offer open APIs and single sign on (SSO) to provide seamless learning experiences in any operating environment.



About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America’s fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2020, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 11th straight year. Over the years, we’ve expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colo, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.



About Infosec

Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training.



Contacts:

Megan Sawle

VP Marketing, Infosec

megan.sawle@infosecinstitute.com

608.509.6297 (call or text)



Jenny Matkovich, Marketing Director

Sandler Partners

jenny@sandlerpartners.com Madison, WI, May 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Infosec, the leading cybersecurity education provider, today announced it has partnered with Sandler Partners to offer its award-winning cyber awareness and training platforms to Sandler’s worldwide network of expert technology sales partners.Sandler Partners can now empower the human side of their clients’ security strategy with engaging, role-based cyber education from Infosec IQ and Infosec Skills. Infosec’s SaaS-based cyber education platforms feature training for the entire enterprise — from the accounting department to the security operations center (SOC). Both platforms leverage adult learning best practices like microlearning and experiential, hands-on training proven to maximize knowledge retention and deepen engagement.“Cybersecurity tools and technology are critical to helping organizations mitigate business risk,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “But without also investing in employees’ cybersecurity skills, even the best tech solutions fall short of helping organizations stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats. We’re proud to add Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ to Sandler’s solutions portfolio and equip even more organizations with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime.”Established in 2003, Sandler Partners is America’s fastest growing Master Agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. It delivers best-in-class cloud, colo, mobility, continuity and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of expert technology sales partners — agents, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs) — to thousands of small, medium and enterprise organizations nationwide.Ryan Yakos, Channel Director of the Midwest Region at Sandler Partners said, “This relationship allows our Partner community to provide Infosec’s services directly. With human error as the number-one cause of cybersecurity breaches within an organization, Infosec's offerings increase awareness around common points of entry in a security breach. Now we can provide Infosec’s solutions to the following verticals that Infosec thrives in, helping them stay protected, including: finance, banking, legal, retail, manufacturing and technology, as well as federal and military organizations.”Agent Partners, VARs and MSPs within the Sandler network can offer Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ security awareness and training to clients as a stand-alone subscription or integrate training into existing client learning management systems. Training follows NIST guidance and also maps to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and MITRE ATT&CK® Framework to enable organizations to meet compliance requirements while delivering the most role-relevant, effective training possible. Both platforms offer open APIs and single sign on (SSO) to provide seamless learning experiences in any operating environment.About Sandler PartnersSandler Partners is America’s fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2020, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 11th straight year. Over the years, we’ve expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colo, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.About InfosecInfosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training.Contacts:Megan SawleVP Marketing, Infosecmegan.sawle@infosecinstitute.com608.509.6297 (call or text)Jenny Matkovich, Marketing DirectorSandler Partnersjenny@sandlerpartners.com Contact Information Infosec

Megan Sawle

708-689-0131



infosecinstitute.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from InfoSec Institutes Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend