Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ATEN Technology, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from ATEN Technology, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: ATEN Launches New 4K HDMI Over IP Extender with Power Over Ethernet

The VE8952 4K HDMI over IP Transmitter and Receiver, with PoE, delivers visually lossless 4K AV signals with low latency over long distance via a standard Gigabit network.

Irvine, CA, May 13, 2021 --(



From a simple point-to-point set up to hundreds of endpoints, the VE8952 offers flexibility, scalability, and multi-functionality in extender, splitter, matrix switch, and video wall applications. It effortlessly allows switching input sources via top panel pushbuttons/ID display while having a simple configuration that does not require extensive IT experience to expand the AV network coverage without cable clutter or extra network switches, ultimately translating to lower per-port costs. Additionally, the VE8952 works with ATEN’s VE8950 Mobile Control app for previewing, monitoring, and management of video sources through any mobile device.



Being exceptionally flexible as well as cost-effective, AV over IP is ideal for long-distance video displays making the VE8952 perfect for digital advertisements at a mall, flight information throughout an airport, or digital signage in large department stores or convention centers.



“ATEN’s VE8952 extenders deliver lossless 4K AV signals over a Cat5e/6 Ethernet cable with low latency over a long distance on an IP network. The beauty of our VE89 Extender Series, such as the VE8952, is that they can be daisy-chained, allowing an increased distance between the video source and the display, and a clean cable layout,” said Christian Young, product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. “With the use of a network switch, different video sources can be extended over a long distance to many video displays. Therefore, the VE8952 is especially suitable for digital advertising at shopping centers, wayfinding information displays, airport displays, convention centers, educational campuses, and all other locations that require similar setups.”



Key features:



· Extends AV connections from a simple point-to-point to a multi-point to multi-point setup via LAN

· Delivers visually lossless high-quality video up to 4K @ 30 Hz 4:4:4

· Manage and control any VE8952R with a dedicated app (VE8950/VE8900 Control App) that allows instant preview, monitoring, and switching of video sources to streamline your operations.

· Daisy Chaining - Connects multiple displays through a single port

· Video Wall Support

· Vertical Display

· Scheduling setup



Pricing and Availability:



ATEN’s VE8952 is available for purchase and shipping now through ATEN’s distribution and reseller partners



VE8952T MSRP: $895

VE8952R MSRP: $895



About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.



A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in Pro AV, KVM, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.



Products, service names and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.



PR Contact:

Isha Kamani

MRB Public Relations for ATEN

+1 732.758.1100, x. 109

ikamani@mrb-pr.com Irvine, CA, May 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, today announced the launch of its new 4K HDMI over IP Extender with Power over Ethernet, the VE8952. The VE8952T (Transmitter) and VE8952R (Receiver) provide power through compatible ethernet cables and are an effective and easy-to-use solution that directly addresses the challenges system integrators encounter when deploying AV over IP networks.From a simple point-to-point set up to hundreds of endpoints, the VE8952 offers flexibility, scalability, and multi-functionality in extender, splitter, matrix switch, and video wall applications. It effortlessly allows switching input sources via top panel pushbuttons/ID display while having a simple configuration that does not require extensive IT experience to expand the AV network coverage without cable clutter or extra network switches, ultimately translating to lower per-port costs. Additionally, the VE8952 works with ATEN’s VE8950 Mobile Control app for previewing, monitoring, and management of video sources through any mobile device.Being exceptionally flexible as well as cost-effective, AV over IP is ideal for long-distance video displays making the VE8952 perfect for digital advertisements at a mall, flight information throughout an airport, or digital signage in large department stores or convention centers.“ATEN’s VE8952 extenders deliver lossless 4K AV signals over a Cat5e/6 Ethernet cable with low latency over a long distance on an IP network. The beauty of our VE89 Extender Series, such as the VE8952, is that they can be daisy-chained, allowing an increased distance between the video source and the display, and a clean cable layout,” said Christian Young, product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. “With the use of a network switch, different video sources can be extended over a long distance to many video displays. Therefore, the VE8952 is especially suitable for digital advertising at shopping centers, wayfinding information displays, airport displays, convention centers, educational campuses, and all other locations that require similar setups.”Key features:· Extends AV connections from a simple point-to-point to a multi-point to multi-point setup via LAN· Delivers visually lossless high-quality video up to 4K @ 30 Hz 4:4:4· Manage and control any VE8952R with a dedicated app (VE8950/VE8900 Control App) that allows instant preview, monitoring, and switching of video sources to streamline your operations.· Daisy Chaining - Connects multiple displays through a single port· Video Wall Support· Vertical Display· Scheduling setupPricing and Availability:ATEN’s VE8952 is available for purchase and shipping now through ATEN’s distribution and reseller partnersVE8952T MSRP: $895VE8952R MSRP: $895About ATEN Technology, Inc.ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in Pro AV, KVM, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.Products, service names and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.PR Contact:Isha KamaniMRB Public Relations for ATEN+1 732.758.1100, x. 109ikamani@mrb-pr.com Contact Information ATEN

Isha Kamani

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ATEN Technology, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend