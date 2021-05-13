Hickman Discussed Legal Concerns Facing Social Media Influencer Endorsements



Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Hickman or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, May 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that intellectual property lawyer Luca Hickman spoke for The Florida Bar’s Entertainment, Arts and Sports Law Section webcast “Entertainment in the Digital Age: The Legal World in the Virtual Space,” which aired in April. With daily advances in technology, the explosion of social media, and changes brought about by the pandemic, this area of law is on the rise.Hickman’s session, “Endorsement Deals Aren’t Just for Athletes Anymore,” concluded the afternoon CLE. As many brands seek social media influencers as ambassadors in today’s market, lawyers need to stay well-informed on the best ways to negotiate endorsement agreements to effectively protect the influencer’s personal brand.Hickman, an entrepreneur and engineer himself, understands the real-world challenges his clients face launching and running a business. His legal acumen encompasses trade secret infringement, brand licensing, managing celebrity portfolios and other patents, trademarks and copyrights matters. He also draws upon a background in engineering and assists engineers and other design professionals in liability matters. Hickman is a sought-after speaker as well as a blogger on the Southwest Florida Business and IP Blog.Hickman received his undergraduate degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (with high honors) and Lübeck University of Applied Sciences. He graduated valedictorian and first in his class from Ave Maria School of Law, and now serves as a member of its Board of Directors. Hickman may be reached at luca.hickman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Hickman or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

