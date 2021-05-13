Press Releases Network-A-Thon Press Release

St. Louis' Largest Free Business Networking Event "Network-A-Thon" to be Held Virtually on May 19

Registration is free at https://networkathon.com. St. Louis, MO, May 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- St. Louis’ largest, free networking event, Network-A-Thon, will be held virtually, 4:30pm to 6:30pm, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. This is the sixth time the event has been held on a remote basis.Each participant will be able to share their information with 30 people per hour based on business type and desired connection. Some attendees will be randomly picked to share their information with all people in “attendance.” This can easily top 200 people or more.The Network-A-Thon will be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube, and on WFRG Ferguson Hot Talk Radio Fergusonusahottalkradio.com.The event is hosted by Office Supply Solutions and sponsored by 50 local businesses. Over 250 area business professionals are expected to participate in the Zoom event.“Business professionals really enjoy the virtual format, and are making valuable connections,” said Mark Brimer, Founder of Office Supply Solutions. “We love giving back to the community and helping local firms grow their businesses.”Brimer said the virtual event enables participants to join in no matter their location. “People will attend from both Missouri and Illinois, and in some cases, from other states you would not expect. We can confirm that hundreds of referrals have come from these events. The turnout should be a great one on May 19.”Brimer added that event sponsors and randomly picked attendees will get their information typed by their staff in a special note section. The notes will be sent out to their entire database of over 1500 people.“It’s a great way to get a lot of exposure in a short period of time. Making new business relationships has been difficult during the pandemic but Network-A-Thon bridges the gap. We provide the opportunity to meet new people and potentially increase your business, all in an environment that is safe and secure.”Registration is free at https://networkathon.com. Contact Information Network-A-Thon

Steve Turner

314-205-0800



https://networkathon.com/



