Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of CPR Plus, LLC to Allied 100, LLC

Benchmark International facilitated the sale of CPR Plus, LLC (serving the Greater St. Louis area) to Allied 100, LLC of Madison, WI.

The seller, CPR Plus, provides life-saving skills training to more than 100,000 individuals for close to 30 years in the St. Louis area. Their comprehensive and convenient CPR training courses are accredited by the American Heart Association and administered by friendly instructors with extensive experience.



“Benchmark International was able to provide professional services from beginning to end to achieve the final goal of the sale of CPR Plus. Their team of professionals with expertise in each of the necessary steps to find a buyer, negotiate, and maintain focus for completion shows their level of persistence and commitment to their clients. I had the privilege of working with Neal Wilkerson during this process and could not have asked for a more dedicated partner in this process.” –Stacy Graff Baehmann, Owner, CPR Plus.



The buyer, Allied 100, is a Madison, WI based market leader in the sales, deployment, and management of AEDs and other life-saving products and services. CPR Plus was a strategic acquisition to expand their footprint in the St. Louis market.



“Stacy with CPR+ was a fantastic, motivated seller. We received many interested buyers along the way, but Stacy gave Benchmark International the space to exhaust all options until the right match was found with Allied 100. This was a great result for all parties involved. A straightforward diligence process with open lines of communication between all parties expedited the time to deal completion.” –Matthew Kekelis, Transaction Director, Benchmark International.



About Benchmark International:



Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



