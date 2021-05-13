Express Mart Raises Nearly $30,000 for Local Bike Program

Express Mart, a local convenience store and gas station chain in Jefferson and Washington County, has raised $29,719.89 in two months to assist Living Life on 2 Wheels. This donation will be made through Express Mart’s new giveback initiative, “em outdoors,” which focuses on getting kids outside.

In February 2021, Living Life on 2 Wheels partnered with All Kids Bike® to launch a Learn-To-Ride bike program in 35 Jefferson County elementary schools. At that time, Home Service Oil and Express Mart donated a combined amount of $10,000 to Living Life on 2 Wheels. Since then, all nine locations of Express Mart have been collecting donations from their respective communities.



Living Life on 2 Wheels aims to positively impact the culture of Jefferson County by introducing the skills and lessons in learning to ride a bicycle to kindergarten and first-grade students in PE class. Their mission is to cultivate a culture where cycling is the catalyst to strengthen the world, starting in our own community.



The Strider® Education Foundation leads a national movement called All Kids Bike® to place kindergarten PE learn-to-ride programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that was formed in 2017. Through the development of a proven learn-to-ride curriculum and donations of the world’s most advanced training bikes, the nonprofit organization makes riding available, safe, easy, and fun for everyone.



About Express Mart



