PESA Expands Focus on Worldwide Channel Operations

Gary Herman is Now Director of Channel Partner Programs for PESA, the Leading Company for Secure Video, Audio, USB and KVM Distribution and Extension Technology Leader.

Huntsville, AL, May 13, 2021 --(



Based in South East Florida, Herman brings over 20 years of experience in the Federal IT and Enterprise Solutions area in business development and channel partner programs for various companies. Mr. Herman was previously Director of Sales for PESA, with a focus on Government and Defense contracts. Prior to that, he held Director of Global Channel and Public Sector Sales roles at AvePoint, Metalogix and WORX Technologies, LLC in the Washington DC Metro and Virginia areas. Mr. Herman was also part of the channel partner team at Affigent (a NANA company) which propelled Affigent to become the 3rd largest selling SEWP IV contractor in the entire federal government at that time, behind WWT and CDW-G.



In his new role, Herman will lead PESA’s channel sales, business development initiatives and FSI Alliances Programs worldwide. Herman will work to on-board new channel partners as well as work with the company’s existing global partner network to specify and deliver PESA products and services to the federal, state, and local government. In the federal government, PESA fills the need for a highly secure Video Distribution System (VDS) over IP for command and control centers, briefing rooms and other organizations where video is critical data that needs to be secured.



“Gary Herman has built a reputation as a solution-oriented sales executive focused on customer consultation and satisfaction,” said Howard Sutton, Executive Chairman of PESA. “We look forward to leveraging Gary’s experience as we expand the market footprint of our secure video, audio, USB and KVM distribution solution.”



Please contact Gary to find out more about Channel Opportunities and to register for our “invite only” upcoming Channel Event happening June 24, 2021. All Channel Partners registered will receive the newly released White Paper “Is Your Live Video and Data Safe” authored by Howard Sutton PESA Executive Chairman, P. Eng MBA CFA



Channel Event Info:

Channel-Partnering To Modernize DoD & INTEL Agencies from insider threats and external hacks in a distributed Command & Control (C2) environment-Secure Video Distribution Systems-Over IP Networks.



More information is available at https://pesa.com/ or contact Gary directly via email to gherman@pesa.com.



About PESA

PESA is a provider of secure, professional-grade video distribution systems and broadcast routing solutions with a proven track record of innovation and industry firsts spanning nearly five decades. Defense, government, media and entertainment, broadcast, and commercial customers trust PESA’s reliable, high-quality products for high performance, high availability, security, and ease of use. PESA offers the only certified secure, encrypted, end-to-end video distribution system (VDS), including keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM). In addition, PESA offers the largest (highest-density) 4K-12G/SDI, single-link router in the world.



Sara Kudrle

908-262-7903



pesa.com



