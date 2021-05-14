ImpactQA Made Changes to the Website Structure and Added New QA Services Pages

Press Releases ImpactQA Press Release

Independent software testing company restructured their website.

New York, NY, May 14, 2021 --(



The company believes that each and every service lies on a set of approaches relevant to software quality, industry experience and business needs. The QA services line includes performance engineering being at the core of QA process, managed digital assurance to stay at the top in the areas related to the latest technologies like Iot, AI, ML, Blockchain and more.



By providing a fully responsive experience, the new website is compatible on all platforms, devices and OS systems - from a desktop to a mobile. The enhanced UI creates a clear customer journey, that allows visitors to see the key factors responsible for hiring a trusted software testing company in US.



Sana Ansari, AVP Marketing said the following:



“We are excited to restructure our website and added new services pages for our clients, partners, and visitors who are looking for information about our new process, mythologies, technologies, tool advancement as well as content pieces on the matter. This website redesign truly enhances our services and the overall experience with our brand as a whole. Our clients can explore the new site and schedule free consultation services with our experts.”



The newly structured website has new services lines that are specific for a wider audience - US, UK, Europe, India and more. It refers some of the main services that ImpactQA provides - test automation, performance testing, security testing, mobile app testing, agile DevOps, continuous testing, performance engineering, AI testing and more. The company’s client-centric approach, IoT cloud labs, and powerful case studies encompasses a full range of 100% productivity, quality, speed and ROI.



About ImpactQA



Sana Ansari

+1(347) 349-2058



https://www.impactqa.com/



