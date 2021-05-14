Infopro Learning Included in eLearning Industry’s Top eLearning Gamification Companies 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Infopro Learning Press Release

While choosing the right corporate training strategy, Gamification is very effective in creating an excellent learning experience with the combined benefits of a sense of competition and achievement. Infopro Learning has been included in eLearning Industry’s Top eLearning Gamification Companies for the year 2021. Their gamification solutions are aligned with different modalities of learning and for a range of different devices.

Infopro Learning, a leading workforce transformation company, has been named in eLearning Industry’s Top eLearning Gamification Companies for 2021. Providing services to create content in all kind of modalities and for a range of different devices. Infopro Learning’s Gamification solutions align to the needs and preferences of new-age workplace learners by maximizing engagement and instilling a sense of competition through learning.



Anu Galhotra, Vice President of Learning Solutions, Infopro Learning shares, “Gamification, as a learning strategy works very well for corporate learners, especially when you need to maximize engagement. Our gamification solutions are created to be very engaging, but we also make sure that it aligns to the overall L&D objective and bring about measurable business benefits. Our solutions range from mobile enabled gamified solutions for young managers and leaders within the sales function to onboarding trainings that hinge on a gamified experience. It is a proud moment for us to receive this recognition from eLearning Industry. It inspires us to continue our endeavor to innovate and deliver learning solutions that provide superior learning experiences, measurable performance as well as operational excellence.”



About Infopro Learning:

Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of people -employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking the potential of people unleashes higher levels of performance, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately - transform.



People are a primary source of an organization’s competitive advantage. Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people.



As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers a full- service of solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Their digital platforms and global infrastructure enable accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.



Infopro Learning offers its “unlock” series of innovative leadership and talent development programs designed as a blended learning journey for individual contributors as well as first time, mid-level, and executive leaders. Infopro Learning’s specialized learning solutions are outcomes based and helps organizations improve performance in areas of product adoption, customer education, sales, customer service, IT/ Tech & onboarding.



Nolan Hout

+1-801-899-5845



www.infoprolearning.com



