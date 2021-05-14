Zen Law Solicitors Road Traffic Accident Small Claims Limit Increase

The increase in the road traffic accident claim limit is part of a package of reforms announced in the Civil Liability Act 2018. Among the reforms is a new online portal through which all RTA claims will be managed - removing the opportunity for claimants to instruct legal representation.

Why the increase matters



The increased limit now means that more individuals may choose to pursue a claim themselves, using the new online portal. However, as lay Litigants in Person (LIP’s) it could potentially mean an under-settlement. On the contrary, even if a solicitor makes a deduction from the Damages obtained, it could be advantageous for claimants to choose to use a solicitor.



Why you should consider using a solicitor for a small road traffic accident claim



- Solicitors have a deeper understanding of the claims system and what claimants could be entitled to based on their injuries.

- Each personal injury claim is different, and solicitors are best placed to handle the intricacies of each case.

- Solicitors can ensure you are awarded compensation for all injuries you receive - while managing multiple injury claims via the portal could be more difficult.

- The "value" of an injury varies from case to case and a solicitor can advise you how much you could claim.

- They can circumvent any arguments used by insurers to achieve settlement.



Why choose Zen Law solicitors?



