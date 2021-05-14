Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HostPapa Press Release

Receive press releases from HostPapa: By Email RSS Feeds: HostPapa Makes Strategic Investment in Managed WordPress Provider Rocket.net

Burlington, Canada, May 14, 2021 --(



“We’re thrilled to be adding Rocket.net to our accelerator program,” said Jamie Opalchuk, HostPapa Founder & CEO. “Ben and Aaron have done an excellent job bootstrapping their company to this point while building a world class Managed WordPress platform. Rocket.net’s growth has been phenomenal and playing a small part in helping the founders scale the company to another level by providing them not only funding but the required resources they will need to continue to grow at the level they are today and beyond is exactly what this program is about. We are excited to have Rocket.net as part of our extended HostPapa family.”



“Working with the team at HostPapa to help us scale our company has already positively impacted our development as we continue to accelerate, protect, and deploy WordPress at the edge of the cloud,” said Ben Gabler, CEO of Rocket.net. “We are proud to bring this edge-first managed WordPress platform to the masses. We’ve already seen great market adoption from website owners and agencies that are looking for the fastest, easiest-to-use WordPress experiences.”



HostPapa’s investment provides Rocket.net with capital as well as access to critical resources to scale its business, including sales & marketing, engineering, customer support, and administration. HostPapa’s management team will also play an important advisory role for Rocket.net.



About HostPapa

HostPapa (www.hostpapa.com), based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses around the world. Since its founding in 2006, HostPapa has been committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop-shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24‑7 award‑winning multilingual customer support provided by a team of experts.



About Rocket.net

Rocket.net, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a Managed WordPress Hosting provider designed for websites of all sizes. Since its launch in early 2020, Rocket.net provides an all-in-one solution built on top of Cloudflare, providing each WordPress website with an enterprise-level experience, including prioritized traffic routing and caching in every Cloudflare location. This service, traditionally hard to configure and out of reach for website owners and agencies alike, requires zero configuration or advanced knowledge, making it possible for website owners to focus on what really matters most: content.



Contact information:



HostPapa, Inc.

Name: Emily Dean

Address: 5063 North Service Road 102, Burlington, Ontario, Canada, L7L 5H6

Email: press@hostpapa.com

Website: www.hostpapa.ca



Rocket.net

Name: Aaron Phillips

Address: 308 Tequesta Dr. Suite 8, Jupiter, FL, 33469

Email: aaron.phillips@rocket.net

Website: www.rocket.net Burlington, Canada, May 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- HostPapa Inc., a leading Canadian web hosting and cloud service provider for small and medium businesses (SMBs), announced today that managed WordPress provider Rocket.net has joined its newly-formed growth accelerator program. The program includes a strategic investment from HostPapa to assist Rocket.net with its product and market development.“We’re thrilled to be adding Rocket.net to our accelerator program,” said Jamie Opalchuk, HostPapa Founder & CEO. “Ben and Aaron have done an excellent job bootstrapping their company to this point while building a world class Managed WordPress platform. Rocket.net’s growth has been phenomenal and playing a small part in helping the founders scale the company to another level by providing them not only funding but the required resources they will need to continue to grow at the level they are today and beyond is exactly what this program is about. We are excited to have Rocket.net as part of our extended HostPapa family.”“Working with the team at HostPapa to help us scale our company has already positively impacted our development as we continue to accelerate, protect, and deploy WordPress at the edge of the cloud,” said Ben Gabler, CEO of Rocket.net. “We are proud to bring this edge-first managed WordPress platform to the masses. We’ve already seen great market adoption from website owners and agencies that are looking for the fastest, easiest-to-use WordPress experiences.”HostPapa’s investment provides Rocket.net with capital as well as access to critical resources to scale its business, including sales & marketing, engineering, customer support, and administration. HostPapa’s management team will also play an important advisory role for Rocket.net.About HostPapaHostPapa (www.hostpapa.com), based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses around the world. Since its founding in 2006, HostPapa has been committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop-shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24‑7 award‑winning multilingual customer support provided by a team of experts.About Rocket.netRocket.net, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a Managed WordPress Hosting provider designed for websites of all sizes. Since its launch in early 2020, Rocket.net provides an all-in-one solution built on top of Cloudflare, providing each WordPress website with an enterprise-level experience, including prioritized traffic routing and caching in every Cloudflare location. This service, traditionally hard to configure and out of reach for website owners and agencies alike, requires zero configuration or advanced knowledge, making it possible for website owners to focus on what really matters most: content.Contact information:HostPapa, Inc.Name: Emily DeanAddress: 5063 North Service Road 102, Burlington, Ontario, Canada, L7L 5H6Email: press@hostpapa.comWebsite: www.hostpapa.caRocket.netName: Aaron PhillipsAddress: 308 Tequesta Dr. Suite 8, Jupiter, FL, 33469Email: aaron.phillips@rocket.netWebsite: www.rocket.net Contact Information HostPapa

Emily Dean

905-315-3455



www.hostpapa.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from HostPapa Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend