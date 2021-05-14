The Way to Happiness Association to Observe World Environment Day Virtually

Press Releases The Way to Happiness Press Release

The Way to Happiness Association is observing World Environment Day with special virtual messages.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee which was formed around the concepts presented in the book of the same name by humanitarian and author L. Ron Hubbard, is reminding us this World Environment Day to safeguard and improve our environments with virtual messages on this theme.



The Way to Happiness is filled with twenty-one precepts based on the fact that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. One of these precepts is “Safeguard and Improve the Environment,” in which Mr. Hubbard wrote: “Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it. It is, after all, what we’re standing on.”



World Environment Day occurs each year on June 5th and is celebrated by the United Nations. According to unep.org, World Environment Day “...has grown to be a broad, global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated by stakeholders in over 100 countries. It also serves as the ‘people’s day’ for doing something positive for the environment, galvanizing individual actions into a collective power that generates an exponential positive impact on the planet.”



According to the Nashville Area Metro Planning Organization, "More and more transportation, and polices that guide the expansion of transportation infrastructure, are increasingly linked to a variety of environmental issues." It's no doubt that Nashville has been experiencing unprecedented growth, but what is happening to the natural environment as this growth occurs? That is what The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee wants people to become more aware of and seek out solutions for.

