Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities Symposium

National Harbor, MD, May 14, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The DoD Hypersonic Capabilities Symposium will provide a town-hall type forum focusing on the continued need to develop American hypersonic technologies and leverage these technologies to achieve U.S. National Security goals.
DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the summit’s content and focus areas, and has assembled the most respected minds in the hypersonic community.
2021 Confirmed Speakers Include:
VADM Jon Hill, USN, Director, Missile Defense Agency
Michael White, SES, Assistant Director, Hypersonics, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Research and Engineering
Bob Strider, SES, Deputy Director, Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office Deputy, Army Hypersonic Project Office
Dr. Gillian Bussey, Director, Joint Hypersonics Transition Office
Col Keith Roessig, USAF, Vice Commander, Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base
Dr. Rodney Bowersox, Director, Texas A&M National Aerothermochemistry and Hypersonics Laboratory
Topics will include:
- Developing an Integrated Strategy to Accelerate the Development and Fielding of US Hypersonic Abilities
- Employing Hypersonic Weapons in a Joint Effort to Defeat Enemy A2AD Capabilities
- Developing and Fielding Hypersonic Weapons in a Timely and Effective fashion
- Accelerating the Acquisition of USAF Hypersonic Platforms
- Developing and Deploying a Layered Missile Defense System to Defend the United States and Its Interests
- Sustaining Affordable and Effective Hypersonic Capabilities
- Developing an Affordable Satellite Architecture to Provide Global Sensor Coverage to Detect, Track, and Target Hypersonic Missiles
Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in attending the in-person DoD Hypersonic Capabilities Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at hypersonics.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
**Symposium is closed to Press / No Recordings**