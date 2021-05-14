Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Receive press releases from Defense Strategies Institute: By Email RSS Feeds: Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities Symposium

Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the DoD Hypersonic Capabilities Symposium, taking place this July 21 and 22 in National Harbor, Maryland. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Delivering Game Changing Hypersonic Capabilities to Joint Force.”

National Harbor, MD, May 14, 2021 --(



DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the summit’s content and focus areas, and has assembled the most respected minds in the hypersonic community.



2021 Confirmed Speakers Include:

VADM Jon Hill, USN, Director, Missile Defense Agency



Michael White, SES, Assistant Director, Hypersonics, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Research and Engineering



Bob Strider, SES, Deputy Director, Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office Deputy, Army Hypersonic Project Office



Dr. Gillian Bussey, Director, Joint Hypersonics Transition Office



Col Keith Roessig, USAF, Vice Commander, Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base



Dr. Rodney Bowersox, Director, Texas A&M National Aerothermochemistry and Hypersonics Laboratory



Topics will include:



- Developing an Integrated Strategy to Accelerate the Development and Fielding of US Hypersonic Abilities



- Employing Hypersonic Weapons in a Joint Effort to Defeat Enemy A2AD Capabilities



- Developing and Fielding Hypersonic Weapons in a Timely and Effective fashion



- Accelerating the Acquisition of USAF Hypersonic Platforms



- Developing and Deploying a Layered Missile Defense System to Defend the United States and Its Interests



- Sustaining Affordable and Effective Hypersonic Capabilities



- Developing an Affordable Satellite Architecture to Provide Global Sensor Coverage to Detect, Track, and Target Hypersonic Missiles



Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in attending the in-person DoD Hypersonic Capabilities Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at hypersonics.dsigroup.org



Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.



**Symposium is closed to Press / No Recordings** National Harbor, MD, May 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The DoD Hypersonic Capabilities Symposium will provide a town-hall type forum focusing on the continued need to develop American hypersonic technologies and leverage these technologies to achieve U.S. National Security goals.DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the summit’s content and focus areas, and has assembled the most respected minds in the hypersonic community.2021 Confirmed Speakers Include:VADM Jon Hill, USN, Director, Missile Defense AgencyMichael White, SES, Assistant Director, Hypersonics, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Research and EngineeringBob Strider, SES, Deputy Director, Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office Deputy, Army Hypersonic Project OfficeDr. Gillian Bussey, Director, Joint Hypersonics Transition OfficeCol Keith Roessig, USAF, Vice Commander, Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force BaseDr. Rodney Bowersox, Director, Texas A&M National Aerothermochemistry and Hypersonics LaboratoryTopics will include:- Developing an Integrated Strategy to Accelerate the Development and Fielding of US Hypersonic Abilities- Employing Hypersonic Weapons in a Joint Effort to Defeat Enemy A2AD Capabilities- Developing and Fielding Hypersonic Weapons in a Timely and Effective fashion- Accelerating the Acquisition of USAF Hypersonic Platforms- Developing and Deploying a Layered Missile Defense System to Defend the United States and Its Interests- Sustaining Affordable and Effective Hypersonic Capabilities- Developing an Affordable Satellite Architecture to Provide Global Sensor Coverage to Detect, Track, and Target Hypersonic MissilesRegister now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in attending the in-person DoD Hypersonic Capabilities Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at hypersonics.dsigroup.orgAnyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.**Symposium is closed to Press / No Recordings** Contact Information Defense Strategies Institute

Chris Elliott

201-672-8745



hypersonics.dsigroup.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Defense Strategies Institute