Marcia McCray, International Best-Selling Co-Author and Serial Entrepreneur, to Appear on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on May 19th, 2021 at 12 p.m. PST

International Best-Selling co-author, serial entrepreneur and and the principal founder of Marcia McCray Omnimedia™, Marcia McCray, to be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on May 19th, 2021. GOLDen Sessions is weekly program inside GOLDen Business Excelerator, an inclusive group created by doc.Peace for transformation seekers and high-achievers to make success inevitable.

Marcia earned her B.F.A. from Maryland Institute College of Art (Illustration & Graphic Design) and has over 20 years of experience in strategic design, branding, and marketing. She is a certified eCommerce Marketing Specialist and certified Online Community Master Management Specialist, received training from Associated Black Charities Board Pipeline Project, and served on a board of directors as the chair of the Board Nominations Committee for a non-profit arts organization.



The MMO company tagline is Challenge the norm and do business as unusual.™ Through her brands, Marcia intends to shatter the Gospel of Sameness™ by helping people embrace and leverage their individuality in their lives and businesses.



On May 19th, 2021 McCray will be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace sharing how to become GOLD via the Pivotal 4.



“A copy can only do what its designed to do. (It’s only a reflection of the original.) It lives in the shadow of the original and it owns no originality of its own,” says McCray. “Embrace your individuality and you will automatically set yourself apart from others. So stand up stand out, and take your place in the world.”



GOLDen Sessions was designed by doc.Peace to

- Connect transformation seekers and high-achievers

- Empower confidence of wellness experts to clearly define and align with their purpose

- Hold space for daring conversations about the pursuit of dreams

- Equip transformation seekers with knowledge and business strategies to make their success inevitable

- And much, much more



To learn more about GOLDen Sessions, join this free community of transformation seekers and high-achievers, and acquire access to trainings on mindset empowerment and business strategies, please visit here: bit.ly/joindocpeace



To connect with featured guest, Marcia McCray, visit @brandnakedagency on IG or marcia@marciamccray.com



About doc.Peace

Dr. Peace Uche is doc.PEACE, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Empowerment Guru and Radio Show Personality who has guided hundreds of individuals in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.



Get it going: doc.PEACE’s helps ambitious wellness professionals further leverage their creativity to craft a life of time & location freedom making $10K a month (or more!) doing what they love through these five GOLDen principles: Calibration, Creation, Connection, Community, and Collaboration.



doc.PEACE envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive". Connect with doc.PEACE via her IG @doc.PEACE and grab doses of inspiration to empower confidence and get it going towards individual soul purpose at docPeaceofMind.com



Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



