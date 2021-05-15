Less Than 4 Weeks to Go Until the Future Soldier Technology USA Conference

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, May 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With less than four weeks to go, the 2nd Annual Future Soldier Technology USA Conference will bring together a community of senior military leaders, program managers, and researchers at the forefront of delivering enhanced soldier capabilities, from the US and beyond.Key topics to be discussed include: Enhancing soldier lethality, Next Generation Squad Weapon, Advanced target acquisition systems, Soldier sensors, Manned unmanned teaming, Communication systems, Battlespace management, Soldier sustainability, Systems trialling and evaluation, Synthetic training environments and Augmented reality.Interested parties can register at US$499 for all military and government personnel except US DoD who can attend for free and US$999 for commercial organizations you can visit http://www.futuresoldierusa.comPR4prcom to register.As the world’s biggest meeting of soldier modernization specialists from across NATO-aligned defence forces, this two-day event will provide excellent networking opportunities for those shaping the future of soldier tech through partnerships and innovation.Military and industry representatives attending the conference include:US: Combat Capabilities Development Command, Capabilities Development Directorate, Combat Development and Integration, Department of Defense, Ground Combat Element Systems, PEO C3T, PEO Soldier, US Army Armor School, US Army Futures Command, US Marine Corps Systems CommandOther Organizations: British Army, Canadian Army, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory – UK, Leonardo DRS, Redcom Laboratories, SwedishArmed ForcesInterested parties are advised to register soon on the event website to guarantee a place at http://www.futuresoldierusa.comPR4prcomGold Sponsor: Leonardo DRSSponsors: Axon, Domo Tactical Communications and REDCOMFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk.For media enquiries, please contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk.SMi’s 2nd Annual Future Soldier Technology USAJune 8-9, 2021Virtual Event: Online Access Onlyhttp://www.futuresoldierusa.comPR4prcom#futuresoldierAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.futuresoldierusa.comPR4prcom



