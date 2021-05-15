Press Releases Alliance Technologies LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Alliance Technologies LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Alliance Technologies LLC. Names John Unger Vice-President of Data Services

St. Louis, MO, May 15, 2021 --(



Alliance will absorb the assets of Coyote Consulting, and John Unger, founder and president of Coyote, will add his firm’s resources to the rapidly growing family of Alliance Technologies divisions and services. Unger will serve as Vice-President of Data Services within Alliance’s Advisors Division.



“We are highly excited to add the assets of Coyote Consulting and John Unger to the Alliance family,” said James Canada, CEO. “John has some 35 years of experience as an entrepreneur, IT architect and software developer. He will play a large role helping our clients with in-demand services such as business process automation, business intelligence, and data science solutions.”



“Alliance has put together a great group of highly skilled professionals and consultants in all facets of the technology process from strategy, to design, to optimizing business systems. They have an outstanding reputation and a strong record of success. I look forward to joining their team and expanding our services with corporations on a regional basis,” Unger said.



Unger has designed and delivered projects for clients in a variety of industries including financial planning, healthcare, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and waste management. His talent lies in leveraging the data generated by packaged software, combined with data extracted from supporting apps, to help businesses create customized synergistic platforms for sustained results.



In addition to his work with Coyote Consulting, Unger serves as an Eagle Scout, troop leader and consultant with many organizations. Always willing to give back, he has participated as a judge in numerous business competitions with the St. Louis County Economic Council’s Business Plan Competition, Olin School of Business at Washington University, Webster University and UMSL. A graduate of the Executive MBA Program at Washington University, Unger and his family reside in O’Fallon, Illinois.



About Alliance Technologies LLC.

The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors — an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more, visit: Alliance Family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co, and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co St. Louis, MO, May 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Alliance Technologies LLC. announces a merger with Coyote Consulting, a Shiloh, IL-based firm specializing in data warehousing and management, business process automation, and Information Technology strategies.Alliance will absorb the assets of Coyote Consulting, and John Unger, founder and president of Coyote, will add his firm’s resources to the rapidly growing family of Alliance Technologies divisions and services. Unger will serve as Vice-President of Data Services within Alliance’s Advisors Division.“We are highly excited to add the assets of Coyote Consulting and John Unger to the Alliance family,” said James Canada, CEO. “John has some 35 years of experience as an entrepreneur, IT architect and software developer. He will play a large role helping our clients with in-demand services such as business process automation, business intelligence, and data science solutions.”“Alliance has put together a great group of highly skilled professionals and consultants in all facets of the technology process from strategy, to design, to optimizing business systems. They have an outstanding reputation and a strong record of success. I look forward to joining their team and expanding our services with corporations on a regional basis,” Unger said.Unger has designed and delivered projects for clients in a variety of industries including financial planning, healthcare, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and waste management. His talent lies in leveraging the data generated by packaged software, combined with data extracted from supporting apps, to help businesses create customized synergistic platforms for sustained results.In addition to his work with Coyote Consulting, Unger serves as an Eagle Scout, troop leader and consultant with many organizations. Always willing to give back, he has participated as a judge in numerous business competitions with the St. Louis County Economic Council’s Business Plan Competition, Olin School of Business at Washington University, Webster University and UMSL. A graduate of the Executive MBA Program at Washington University, Unger and his family reside in O’Fallon, Illinois.About Alliance Technologies LLC.The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors — an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more, visit: Alliance Family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co, and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co Contact Information Alliance Technologies LLC.

James Canada

314-219-7887



https://alliancetechnologiesllc.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Alliance Technologies LLC