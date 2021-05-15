Century 21 Thomas Welcomes Julie Eastwood

Press Releases Century 21 Thomas Press Release

Century 21 Thomas, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is excited to announce that Julie Eastwood has joined the Century 21 real estate team.

North Myrtle Beach, SC, May 15, 2021 --



Eastwood, who grew up in a military family, lived in Burlington, N.C., for 23 years. She recently relocated to Little River. "I moved to the Grand Strand area because I love the beach, its opportunities, and the wonderful, diverse people," she stated.



As for becoming a realtor, she said: "I got into the real estate industry because I have a strong desire to help others as they make one the biggest decisions of their lives. I'm also challenged by transforming spaces to increase the property value."



She added that it is her passion to focus on the wants and needs of clients, which gives her motivation to work extremely hard for any potential buyer/seller. "My number one rule in life is to do the right thing. Being ethical while getting the job done is an important guiding value for me.”



Eastwood said her reliability, determination, and trustworthiness are three of her strongest assets. "Aside from my professional work ethic, my personal goal is to leave a positive impact on everyone I meet—whether it is a smile or a changed heart."



"Julie brings a powerful desire to help others be successful, as well as excellent business and communication skills," said Teddy Smith, sales manager. "She is professionally driven and a great fit for our team."



About CENTURY 21 Thomas

CENTURY 21 Thomas, established in 1962, takes pride in personalized service and exceeding client expectations. It has offices at 625 Sea Mountain Highway and 404-A Main St. in North Myrtle Beach.



Angie Krall

843-273-3057



www.century21thomas.com

625 Sea Mountain Highway

Cherry Grove Section

North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582



