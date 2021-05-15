Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Keyfactor Press Release

Receive press releases from Keyfactor: By Email RSS Feeds: Keyfactor Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 List of Best Workplaces

Exceptional Workplace and Strong Company Culture Earns Keyfactor Top-Tier Survey Ranks.

Cleveland, OH, May 15, 2021 --(



“At Keyfactor, our company culture and core values are a compass and clear business differentiator,” said Mary Mathews, vice president of human resources and business operations. “When the company started working remotely last March, we immediately instituted remote engagement initiatives to support and inspire our employees.”



Remote engagement initiatives included: virtual cross-functional lunches, live working sessions, weekly and monthly all-hands company calls, cross-functional one-on-one meetings, virtual lunch and learn sessions, Leadership Cohort Programs (inclusive to all employees) and health and wellness reimbursements.



“The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year’s list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic.”



Nominated companies took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks and fostering employee growth. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the company’s overall score and ranking.



In addition to its guiding core values, Keyfactor supports causes and programs both within the business and across its communities. Employees have donated time and supplies to support local food banks working to minimize the pandemic’s impact on hunger, marked and memorialized Juneteenth, promoted women in technology leadership and supported LGBTQ initiatives. At the corporate level, Keyfactor is committed to fostering skills training and diversity in the cybersecurity industry through its partnerships with Per Scholas and Workforce Connect IT.



“As a cybersecurity company, we are used to a highly dynamic industry where new challenges and requirements present themselves continually,” said Jordan Rackie, CEO at Keyfactor. “We have always been a ‘people first’ business. Over the past year, most companies have been pressure tested, challenged to evolve and stretched during these stressful times. The difference between a business that bends versus breaks is one with a strong culture and values, and respect for one another. I’m happy to see that the focus on our team has resulted in top-tier survey ranks, earning Keyfactor a spot on Inc.’s 2021 Best Workplaces list.”



Keyfactor is actively hiring technical, sales and corporate operations roles.



About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the leader in cloud-first PKI-as-a-Service and crypto-agility solutions. Its Crypto-Agility PlatformTM empowers security teams to seamlessly orchestrate every key and certificate across their entire enterprise. The company helps its customers apply cryptography in the right way from modern, multi-cloud enterprises to complex IoT supply chains.



With decades of cybersecurity experience, Keyfactor is trusted by more than 500 enterprises across the globe. Built on a foundation of trust and security, Keyfactor is a proud equal opportunity employer, supporter and advocate of growing a trusted, secure, diverse and inclusive workplace.



About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.



About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment.



