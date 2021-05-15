Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Receive press releases from Benchmark International: By Email RSS Feeds: Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Regatta Real Estate Management Inc. and Fyve, LLC

Tampa, FL, May 15, 2021 --(



Founded in 1994, Regatta is a Florida-based business headquartered in Miami. The company is a full-service real estate property management provider specializing in association management, investment property management, and condo conversions. Throughout its operating history, the company has remained focused on the small business, customer service-oriented approach.



Fyve is a nationwide, full-service real estate management solutions company that is redefining the experience for owners, residents, and tenants. Prior to the acquisition, Fyve had 11 locations across six states. With this acquisition, they will be able to reach into the Miami market and expand their Florida operations.



Senior Deal Associate Nick Woodyard at Benchmark International added, “It is always great seeing two companies come together where both parties can substantially benefit. It was a pleasure working with Tim and the Fyve team throughout the transaction. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both parties continued success.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com

Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com Tampa, FL, May 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Regatta Real Estate Management Inc. (“Regatta”) and Fyve, LLC (“Fyve”).Founded in 1994, Regatta is a Florida-based business headquartered in Miami. The company is a full-service real estate property management provider specializing in association management, investment property management, and condo conversions. Throughout its operating history, the company has remained focused on the small business, customer service-oriented approach.Fyve is a nationwide, full-service real estate management solutions company that is redefining the experience for owners, residents, and tenants. Prior to the acquisition, Fyve had 11 locations across six states. With this acquisition, they will be able to reach into the Miami market and expand their Florida operations.Senior Deal Associate Nick Woodyard at Benchmark International added, “It is always great seeing two companies come together where both parties can substantially benefit. It was a pleasure working with Tim and the Fyve team throughout the transaction. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both parties continued success.”Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.comEurope: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.comAfrica: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.comAbout Benchmark InternationalBenchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.comBlog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com Contact Information Benchmark International

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Benchmark International